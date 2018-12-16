Pet of the week

Name: Minsk
Gender, age, breed: Male, 2-year-old, domestic shorthair
Minsk's story: Minsk is a friendly family cat. If you enjoy giving endless pets and playtime you will get along great! He loves to explore and is a professional at investigating new objects. He doesn’t mind other cats and his favorite pastime is playing with toy mice. He has so much love to give, will you share his love this holiday season?
You can meet Minsk and many other adoptable pets at the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. The shelter is always looking for volunteers to walk dogs, cuddle cats and many other tasks. Call 208-523-4219.
If you are in the market for a new pet you can also check out Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, the Humane Society of the Upper Valley and Bonneville Humane Society. You can see photos of all available pets on Facebook.