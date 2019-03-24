In this Thursday, March 13 photo, Florence “Flo” Filion Meiler, an 84-year-old record-setting pole vaulter, poses while training at the University of Vermont indoor track in Burlington, Vt. Meiler is headed to the world championships in Poland. She is competing in track and field events including the long jump, 60-meter hurdles, 800-meter run and pentathlon. But she’s a shoo-in for the pole vault.