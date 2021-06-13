Not so long ago — 4,100 years give or take — 20 miles west of Idaho Falls along the Snake River Plain the Earth creaked, cracked, and began to bubble. Lava, burning at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, made its way to the surface. Native American tribes would have been able to watch as flows of lava moved up to 30 miles per hour shaping an already rugged landscape.
Today visitors can tour Hell’s Half Acre Twenty-Mile Trail without the worry of lava — but will need to look out for twisted ankles on the rough trails.
Despite the rugged landscape life abounds: wildflowers from evening primrose, prickly pear cactus, and Indian paintbrush dot the landscape. Brightly colored lichens and hundreds of years old juniper trees eke out a living beside a myriad of other native plants, including ferns that can be found thriving in deep channels.
The Wilderness Study Area, spanning 222 square miles, offers visitors the chance to see A’a (ah-ah) and pahoehoe (pa-hoy-hoy) lava flows — the same kind seen in Hawaii.
Hikers should not underestimate the trail: bring plenty of water and tough shoes for the volcanic trek.
Painted posts indicate several loops. The blue marked trail known as the Loop Trail is .9 miles. The red posts are for the Vent Trail and is 4.5 miles. Despite the short trails the hikes are rugged enough that visitors need to be prepared for very slow going on the uneven paths.
To get there: travel west from Idaho Falls on Highway 20 for roughly 23 miles; there will be a sign on the left, south, for the entrance to the park. If you use Google maps search: Lava Hiking Trail.
Note: searching Hell’s Half Acre on Google Maps will not take visitors to the Twenty-Mile Trail trailhead.