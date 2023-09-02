Tesla Autopilot Investigation

Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif.

 AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is allowing some drivers to use its Autopilot driver-assist system for extended periods without making them put their hands on the steering wheel, a development that has drawn concern from U.S. safety regulators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has ordered Tesla to tell the agency how many vehicles have received a software update making that possible and it’s seeking more information on what the electric vehicle maker’s plans are for wider distribution.


