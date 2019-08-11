In this Jan. 4, 2019, file photo a sign hangs outside a house for sale in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. Constructed from aspirational Instagram feeds and reality TV, the dream home floats in the imagination like a castle in the sky but dissolves in the rain of hard numbers. Chasing the dream can lure buyers to overextend themselves financially. Or the high prices can lead first-time homebuyers to delay a home purchase — and the opportunity to start building home equity.