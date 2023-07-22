Double Planet

This image, taken with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), shows the young planetary system PDS 70, located nearly 400 light-years away from Earth.

 European Southern Observatory via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers reported Wednesday the discovery of what could be two planets sharing the same orbit around their star.

They said it’s the strongest evidence yet of this bizarre cosmic pairing, long suspected but never proven.


