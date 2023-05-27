This photo released by Virgin Galactic shows a view of Earth from Virgin Galactic’s rocket plane as it reaches an altitude of more than 54 miles during a test flight on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Virgin Galactic completed what’s expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space.
Mission specialist Jamila Gilbert, center, looking out one of the portal windows as she experiences weightlessness during a test flight.
Virgin Galactic via AP
Virgin Galactic via AP
This photo released by Virgin Galactic shows mission specialist Christopher Huie, left, instructor Luke Mays, center, and mission specialist Jamila Gilbert during a test flight.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (AP) — Virgin Galactic completed what is expected to be its final test flight Thursday before taking paying customers on brief trips to space, marking what the space tourism company described as a “fantastic achievement” in what has been a long road to commercial operations.
Six of the company’s employees, including two pilots, landed at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico after the short up-and-down flight that included a few minutes of weightlessness. It took about an hour for the mother ship to carry the spaceplane to an altitude of 44,500 feet (13,563 meters), where it was released and fired its rocket motor to make the final push.
