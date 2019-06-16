This undated photo provided by the National Institutes of Health in June 2019 shows an “ultra-processed” lunch including brand name macaroni and cheese, chicken tenders, canned green beans and diet lemonade. Researchers found people ate an average of 500 extra calories a day when fed mostly processed foods, compared with when the same people were fed minimally processed foods. That’s even though researchers tried to match the meals for nutrients like fat, fiber and sugar.