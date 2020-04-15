Question: You recently recommended some vegetables which can be planted as early as mid-April. Are there flowers and other plants which will also withstand frost?
Answer: There are many things that can be planted now even though it is still too cold to plant some flowers and vegetables. Both average and actual soil and air temperatures are good guides for planting.
The average last frost date in Idaho Falls is mid-May. That is the date when you only have a 50% chance of the temperature dipping below 32 degrees. Some other parts of eastern Idaho have earlier or later average last frost dates. State climatologists also have records for the average date for a 26-degree frost. The 26-degree date is usually about four to five weeks before the 32-degree date. This is a significant date because there are many hardy flowers and vegetables that will not be damaged until temperatures drop below 26 degrees.
When planting vegetable and flower seeds, the soil temperature is also very important. There are some seeds that will germinate when the soil temperature is as low as 45 degrees. Others will not sprout until soil temperature reaches 60 or 65 degrees. Soil temperature will warm the fastest when it has been tilled or spaded recently. Darker soils with lots of organic matter also warm sooner. A piece of clear plastic will warm the soil underneath it by at least 10 degrees on a sunny day. You can easily check your soil temperature by sticking a thermometer a half-inch into the soil.
I usually plant lettuce and spinach seed in early April because they germinate at the lowest temperatures. Peas and most root, leaf, stem and flower bud vegetables will germinate at about 50 degrees. The soil temperature reaches 50 degrees on about the same date as the average 26-degree air temperature date, or about mid-April in eastern Idaho. This is the date when I plant broccoli, cabbage and onion transplants, as well as radish, beet, carrot, Swiss chard and parsnip seeds.
I frequently plant melon, squash, pumpkin and cucumber (three seeds in a hill) in late April and cover them with a gallon milk jug with the bottom removed. This warms the soil enough so that seeds will sprout in about two weeks. I leave the jug in place for up to two more weeks as protection from late frosts and to stimulate early growth.
Other plants that can be safely planted now include perennial vegetables, like rhubarb and asparagus, fruit plants like strawberries and raspberries, and all trees, shrubs and vines. Lily, gladiolus, ranunculus and anemone bulbs can be planted now, but begonia and dahlia bulbs would be better planted in containers inside now and then transplanted outside in May.
Virtually all perennial flowers can be planted now. Frost tolerant annual flower plants include pansy, viola, petunia, snapdragon, alyssum, diascia, flowering kale, calendula, carnation, dianthus, cornflower, cosmos, African daisy, Swan River daisy (brachycome), dusty miller, gazania, gerbera daisy, godetia, nierembergia, California poppy, sweet pea and blue salvia. Easy to grow flower seeds like alyssum, cosmos, bachelor button, calendula, columbine, sweet pea and poppies can also be planted by mid-April.
If you have a shrub or tree that is too large for its present location, now is a good time to transplant it. Dig a trench around it so you can get a good-sized root ball. If it is too large for you to move, many landscape contractors will be glad to move it for you.