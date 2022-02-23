Question: You have counseled in numerous articles the value of treating soil with organic mulch. Could you suggest a source for good-quality organic compost? I have been warned that the local recyclers’ material may have weed seeds, pesticide residues and other junk.
Answer: Yes, indeed I have preached repeatedly that the best way to improve any soil is to add organic matter from any source. You are correct in being concerned about recyclers who accept our yard waste and chip it into a compost to sell back to us. Some of that yard waste likely has weed seeds, pesticides and other junk that would not be good to put back into your landscape. It is possible to heat sterilize compost to reduce problems, but I don’t believe most recyclers do that.
Most of us could create our own compost by recycling materials from our own landscape. Two of the best materials available to us are grass clippings and leaves. Once when I moved into a new home with soil that needed a lot of help. I went around the neighborhood collecting other people’s grass clippings and leaves that they wanted to get rid of. I piled the grass clippings and leaves several inches deep on my bare soil and sprinkled a little lawn fertilizer on top. Then I rototilled two or three times. If I had had more money and less time, I probably would have just tilled in bark dust (soil pep) instead.
It would have been better if I had composted the leaves and clippings for a year. That is what I do now. Creating your own compost is an easy process. Just find a corner of your yard. Besides lawn clippings and leaves, add kitchen waste, such as fruit and vegetable trimmings, coffee grounds and eggshells. Throw weeds (without seeds) and yard trimmings on the pile. Add a little lawn fertilizer to each layer to supply the nitrogen needed by microorganisms as they break down the material. Keep the pile moist by sprinkling occasionally. About once a month, turn or stir the pile with a shovel or fork. This adds oxygen, which is also needed by the microorganisms.
I use some of my fresh lawn clippings as a mulch on my vegetables. I spread the composted material around my flowers, trees and shrubs in both spring and fall. I usually apply a layer of bark dust on top, especially in front, to give a uniform finished look.
If you don’t want to fool with compost, bark dust is an excellent mulch. It comes in a variety of textures, and it is sterile. You don’t have to worry about pesticides or weed seeds.
Mulch of any kind cuts off the light that weed seeds need to germinate. A 1- or 2-inch mulch prevents about 90% of weeds.
Other mulching and composting materials include manure, mushroom compost, sawdust and peat moss. Manure needs to be aged to avoid burning. If it is piled to age near a source of weed seeds, it can become contained. Bagged manure products have been sterilized and are safe to use. Mushroom compost contains a lot of fertilizer and can burn plants unless allowed to age either in the soil or out of it. Sawdust will rob nitrogen from the soil but is safe to use if nitrogen fertilizer is added with it. Peat moss is a good amendment but is more expensive than bark dust.