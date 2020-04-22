Question: I am going to plant my tomato plants early so I can pick fruit earlier and get more ripe fruit. What is the best way to protect plants from frost?
Answer: There are several ways to protect tomatoes, peppers and other tender vegetables from frost damage. The average last frost date in Idaho Falls is mid-May. But that means there is a 50% chance of frost after that date. So you need to plan on protecting plants until at least the end of May.
An important part of protection is to also warm the air around the plants so they will grow faster.
Metal hoops can be used to support clear poly plastic tunnels over plants. This will increase the daytime temperature by at least 10 degrees on a sunny day. Tunnels should be open on the ends during the day to avoid overheating. Clear plastic only provides 2 or 3 degrees of frost protection. Several additional degrees of protection will be provided by placing blankets over the tunnels.
Similar protection and air warming can be provided with floating row covers of spun fiber fabric. These row covers float on top of the plants and do not need support. They are also porous, so rain and irrigation flow through to the plants.
Wall-O-Water and similar water-filled protectors are even more effective than row covers. Each plant is surrounded by water-filled columns. As the water cools, it gives enough heat to give 6 or more degrees of frost protection. The daytime temperature is also increased by 10 degrees or more.
Black and red poly plastic mulch also increase soil temperature and can be used in conjunction with row covers. Both black and red poly also shade out weed growth under plants. Red poly has been shown to increase tomato yields by 20% more than black plastic because it reflects the red light back into plant leaves, causing faster growth.
I have used another technique for increasing the earliness and total yield of tomatoes. I transplant cell pack or 4-inch tomato plants into gallon pots and place them outside in the daytime and bring them in at night. The combination of warm nights and cool days causes plants to grow more compactly. This produces sturdy plants already in bloom when they are planted outside in May. Combine this with red plastic mulch and you pick ripe fruit a month earlier than normal.
If you have tomatoes or other frost tender plants outside when frost is predicted, the best protection is with blankets rather than plastic. Use rocks or other materials to prevent the wind from blowing them off.