Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: My strawberry bed has become so crowded with plants that it is no longer producing much fruit. Is this a good time to start a new bed?

Answer: It is true that strawberry beds become so clogged with plants that their fruit yield drops. Strawberry plants are producing a lot of new runner plants in mid to late summer. So, now is a good time to start a new bed using the new runner plants.

Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you