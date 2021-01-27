Question: I have read about some new vegetable varieties I would like to try this year. I have not had good luck finding plant starts of new varieties locally. I would like to try starting my own plants from seed. Could you give me some suggestions for starting tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, squash and other vegetables inside?
Answer: I have successfully started my own plants of flowers and vegetables for years. It is not difficult. I use an LED light with a flexible arm for adjusting the height above the plants. It cost $25 online. I also use a 10 by 18-inch heating pad that costs $15.
I plant my seeds in 4-inch plastic pots filled with standard potting soil. I plant anywhere from two to 12 seeds depending upon the size of the seed and how many plants I want. I use new pots or used pots sterilized with Clorox solution.
I fill pots loosely with soil to the very top, place the seeds on top of the soil and push them gently into the soil. After watering, the soil settles just enough to leave a 1/3 to 1/2 inch space. I place the pots in a plastic tray to catch the drainage water. I place the tray on the electric heating mat that is set to keep the temperature at 70 degrees. This is the ideal temperature for seed germination. Since the lamp is not as bright as sunlight, I leave it on 24 hours a day to compensate. I cover the pots with clear plastic to keep the humidity high. I irrigate enough to keep the top of the soil moist at all times. As soon as the seeds sprout, I remove the plastic.
Since I grow enough plants to share with friends and neighbors, I plant five to 10 seeds of peppers and tomatoes in a pot and transplant the extra plants to other 4 inch pots when they have three to four leaves.
When the plants have developed another couple of leaves, I begin putting them outside in the daytime when temperatures reach 50 degrees. I shade them the first few days until they have become used to the dryer outside air. Then they get full sunlight. The combination of cool daytime temperature and warmer night temperature inside causes plants to grow more compact or stockier. This overcomes the nature of plant growth to stretch under lower light conditions. Plants dry out quickly outdoors and may need mid-day watering.
Tomato, pepper and eggplant are frost-tender vegetables that should not be planted outside until late May. Tomato and eggplant require about eight weeks to grow a transplantable plant. Peppers require about 10 weeks. A good date for starting tomato and eggplant seeds would be about March 25. Peppers should be started about two weeks earlier.
Cucumber, squash and pumpkin seeds only require about four weeks from seed planting to outside transplanting. These are all susceptible to frost damage, so I plant them outside in late May. Appropriate seed planting time would be about April 25.
Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and cauliflower are cold-tolerant vegetables that can be planted outside as early as April 15. They need about six to seven weeks from seed sowing to outside planting. Seed could be started inside as early as late February.
Lettuce, spinach, carrots, onions, and similar root and leaf vegetables should be planted directly outside in March or April. Covering seed with clear plastic will warm the soil and stimulate faster sprouting.