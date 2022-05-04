Question: I have some room in my back yard for some small fruit plants. What do you recommend?
Answer: The most popular small fruits for eastern Idaho are strawberries and raspberries. Currants and gooseberries can also be grown. Blueberries are not adapted to our alkaline soil conditions.
Strawberries can also be grown in containers for those who have less space. Seascape is my favorite variety. It produces large berries continuously from June until October.
When you start a new bed, be sure to till or spade two or more inches of bark or compost and up to 5 pounds of sulfur per 100 square feet. Additional sulfur should be scratched into the soil surface every year. Space plants in a double row a foot to 2 feet apart so there will be room for new runner plants. Strawberry plants produce the most fruit during the first three years of their life. Strawberry beds should be thinned of older plants each year or a new bed established once every 2 to 3 years. Since the youngest plants produce the most fruit, it is the older, larger plants which should be pulled out. The newest plants usually are attached to a single runner. Older plants may have several attached runners. Strawberry plants also pick up virus diseases which reduce yield and fruit size over several years. So it is a good idea to start a new bed separated from the old bed with new, virus-free plants every few years.
Canby is the most popular red raspberry in our area. It is also thornless. Amity produces two crops. One is borne on last year’s growth in early summer and a second crop on new growth in the early fall. Black and gold fruit varieties are also available but less popular. Shortcake is a smaller variety which can be grown in containers. Try planting 2 or 3 different varieties to spread fruit harvest.
I plant raspberry plants in single rows with about a foot to 18 inches between plants. I leave at least 6 feet between rows. New sucker plants will widen the row as much as you want to let it. I prefer to limit row width to 2 to 3 feet so plenty of light reaches the inner row and fruit is easier to pick.
The easiest way to remove the dead canes is to wait until new spring growth and then remove the canes which do not leaf out. Raspberries also pick up virus diseases over several years. It is a good idea to establish a new row or bed separated from the old one every 5 to 7 years.
Fertilize strawberries and raspberries in the spring with a general purpose fertilizer such as 16-16-16. For best yield and largest fruit, water plants every three days during the blooming and fruiting period.
It is so easy to make freezer jam with strawberries and raspberries. You simply crush the fruit, add pectin and sugar or sweetener and pop it in the freezer. It tastes so much more like fresh fruit than ordinary jam.