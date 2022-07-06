Question: We planted two maple trees near our home 15 years ago that have grown to over 50 feet tall. We are worried that they might break and damage our house in a storm. A friend with a chain saw says he can reduce their size by about one-third. Is that a good idea?
Answer: Arbitrarily shortening all branches on a mature tree is referred to as “topping.” Topping is never a good idea. Simply reducing the height of a large tree does not make it safer. In fact, improper pruning can make a large tree even more dangerous. The trees will respond by quickly growing back to their normal mature size within a year or two. But there will be an explosion of five to 10 times as many thin, weaker branches which will be poorly attached and much more easily broken in a storm. It will require much less wind to bring them down.
The wounds created by stubbing large branches are more subject to insect and disease infection. Some of them will die back, creating an even larger target for infection. The multitude of small branches growing like a witch’s broom on the end of bare larger branches destroys the natural shape and beauty of the tree.
If you are concerned about wind damage to trees, the best way to prune them is to open them up by removing some of the inner branches so that wind can blow through the trees more readily. This practice is often called “wind sailing” because it allows the wind to sail through with less resistance. Branches growing inward or upward are removed, leaving branches growing outward.
If there is good reason for reducing the height of large trees, they can usually be reduced up to 20% with proper pruning. Larger branches can be shortened back to a side branch which is at least one third the size of the branch being shortened. This is sometimes called “drop crotch” pruning. The crotch is the point where two branches connect. If major branches are simply stubbed off at an arbitrary length without regard to side branches, severe damage can occur. If a weak or damaged branch does not have appropriate side branches, it is better to remove it completely back to its origin.
Needle evergreen trees should never have their tops cut because you will end up with a multiple top tree. If the trunk does become damaged or broken several side branches near the top will start growing upward. Leave the straightest one and shorten or remove all the others.
If branches are growing into structures, they can be removed or shortened, preferably back to a side branch. Branches growing into utility wires should always be reported to the appropriate utility.
Most pruning of large trees should be referred to a professional, licensed arborist. Give preference to those belonging to the International Arborist Association.
Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.