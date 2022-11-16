Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: I have a friend with a lovely collection of succulents. Could you give me suggestions for making a successful collection of my own that I could enjoy inside and move outside on my patio when the weather warms?

Answer: Succulents make very attractive indoor plants that will also grow outside in many situations. They are relatively easy to grow with low maintenance requirements. They are even a good choice for children to learn to enjoy plants and learn responsibility at the same time.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.