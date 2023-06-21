Allen Wilson

Question: My tree is dripping sap. When I looked at the leaves, they had little green bugs and ants. The leaves on my marigolds are turning yellow. What do you suggest?

Answer: The sticky sap is produced by the little green bugs called aphids when they suck the sap out of the leaves. The ants are there because they eat the sticky sap. Aphids are also commonly found on new rose growth.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

