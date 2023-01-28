Financial Wellness Tax Season

A man waits outside a H&R Block tax preparation office on Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Tax season is here again. Whether you do your taxes by yourself, go to a tax clinic or hire a professional, navigating the tax system can be complicated.

 AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

NEW YORK (AP) — For many people filing U.S. tax returns — especially those doing it for their first time — it can be a daunting task that’s often left to the last minute. But if you want to avoid the stress of the looming deadline, start getting organized as soon as possible.

Whether you do your taxes yourself, go to a tax clinic or hire a professional, navigating the tax system can be complicated and stressful. Courtney Alev, a consumer financial advocate for Credit Karma, recommends you go easy on yourself.


