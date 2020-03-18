Question: My lawn is full of thatch. Is there an easier way to control thatch than with a dethatching machine?
Answer: Yes, there is a natural mineral called humic acid which will reduce thatch without using a power rake machine. Humic acid comes from a mineral called leonardite mined in various parts of the Rocky Mountains. Humic acid stimulates micro-organism activity in the soil which speeds up the breakdown of dead organic matter, converting it to humus and organic nutrients or fertilizer. It also contains micro-nutrients including iron. This is a gradual process which takes about six weeks. The first response noticed is greening of the grass caused by the release of iron and other nutrients in the thatch. The most widely available product which contains humic acid is Natural Guard Soil Activator.
If you apply Natural Guard Soil Activator in late March or April you can delay your first application of lawn fertilizer for about six weeks until May or early June.
Soil activator works the same way to break down organic matter in compost, shrub and flower beds and vegetable gardens. The more organic matter in and on the soil, the better it works.
Except for Aspen leaves, which I carefully rake up and dispose of, I like to spread any left-over leaves over shrub beds before applying an inch or two of bark mulch (soil pep). I sprinkle one pound (about 2 cups) per 100 square feet of soil activator either before or after applying bark.
Larger pieces of dead perennial flowers go into the compost pile (which also gets soil activator). Smaller pieces get spread around the beds or placed on the vegetable garden. I sprinkle soil activator over perennial beds.
I like to till or spade leftover vegetables into the soil in the fall. I used to have large leftover chunks of vegetables such as corn and broccoli still in the vegetable garden in the spring. But after adding soil activator before tilling, the chunks are all gone. It even works if I wait until early spring to till the vegetable garden.
I apply bark mulch (soil pep) around all my annual flowers after planting. As I replant the next spring, this gets mixed into the soil. Again, I apply soil activator as I plant my annuals. I have found that this reduces the amount of fertilizer I have to apply and in some cases completely eliminates the need for fertilizer.
Since potting soil is usually at least half organic matter, a half cup of soil activator goes into every 10 inch container which I plant.