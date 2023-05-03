Allen Wilson

Wilson

Question: I would like to prune my shrubs so that they keep their natural shape instead of becoming hedges like some of my neighbors. Could you give me some pointers or tell me where I can get some reliable information?

Answer: I have taught many gardeners how to prune naturally so shrubs keep their natural shape and thickness. I have found that understanding one key principle of plant growth response to pruning gives almost anyone the understanding to do a reasonably good job.


Allen Wilson can be contacted at allenw98663@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.