What for many has become a family holiday tradition to kick off the Christmas season, Brigham Young University-Idaho announced its annual production with some heavy music hitters joining the program.
A BYU-Idaho Christmas will begin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the BYU-Idaho Center on campus and feature a decked-out stage for two special guest artists, Frederica von Stade and the Sonos Handbell Ensemble. The concert will also feature the university choir, orchestra, dancers and theater students.
“At any one time there’s a good 350 people performing on stage,” said Dale Hillier, BYU-Idaho's Center Stage coordinator. “Often we’ll have actors enacting things on stage based upon the music going on or narration. It's multimedia. It’s a big production.”
Hillier said von Stade is a six-time Grammy nominee and internationally acclaimed singer. Her repertoire includes musicals, pop, folk, jazz and opera.
“Her names makes it sound like she’s from another country. Her parents were Dutch, but she was born and raised in New Jersey,” Hillier said. “She is very talented and has the credentials to prove that. She’s done opera, Broadway, jazz and a broad range of music.”
The Sonos Handbell Ensemble “captivates audiences throughout the world with their ability to turn the sounds of single, independent bells into one fluid musical piece,” BYU-Idaho said in a news release. The ensemble hails from San Francisco.
“Bells have such a wonderful, beautiful sound at Christmas time,” Hillier said. “It is part of the whole Christmas tradition and has been for generations. They are known for having multiple bells played at once, but their timing is so precise that they’ve been described as sounding like one bell.”
Hillier said the production will be taped for rebroadcast on Idaho Public TV for next year.
A 60-minute, edited version of the 2018 BYU-Idaho Christmas concert featuring two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will air at 9 p.m. Dec. 13 MST on IdahoPTV and re-air on IdahoPTV at 8 p.m. Dec. 24.
"It's just a fun, beautiful evening," Hillier said.