Science combines with art when the Idaho Falls Symphony performs Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” next week with the help of the Idaho National Laboratory.
The symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available at www.ifsymphony.org.
Images and video provided by INL will accompany the symphony as they visit “Mars, the Bringer of War,” “Venus, the Bringer of Peace,” “Mercury, the Winged Messenger,” “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity,” “Saturn, the Bringer of Old Age,” “Uranus, the Magician” and “Neptune, the Mystic.”
Pluto had not been discovered when Holst composed “The Planets” in 1916. Pluto was later downgraded from the status of planet to dwarf planet by the International Astronomical Union a few years ago.
“The Planets” will be accompanied by a multimedia presentation designed by symphony trumpet player Roger Evans.
“It includes plenty of planetary imagery, and makes reference to the INL’s pioneering work on the Mars rover, but also includes training footage from military groups and other more abstract depictions of armed conflict, in keeping with Holst’s focus on the astrological significance of the different celestial bodies,” Alekzandria Peugh, symphony executive director, said. “In total, The Planets includes seven movements, musically depicting all of the planets except the Earth and Pluto.”
“Many people have attempted to compose a movement for the piece, but now that Pluto has been reclassified as a dwarf planet, Holst’s suite truly is complete,” the symphony said in its promotional material.
Prior to “The Planets,” the symphony will perform Richard Strauss’ “Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks.”
“The planets and their moods are depicted so vividly thanks to the massive orchestra required in Holst’s great masterwork,” said symphony music director Thomas Heuser. “We are excited to use that same huge orchestra to perform Strauss’ comic ‘Till Eulenspiegel’ to maximum effect. The sound of our symphony will take your breath away.”
Short audio clips of “The Planets” can be found on the symphony’s website at www.ifsymphony.org/20192020/2019/11/9/experience-the-planets.
“The Idaho National Laboratory has made several contributions to space exploration, namely in working on batteries strong enough to go into outer space – as far as Pluto,” the symphony said in its promotional material.
This will be the symphony’s first concert at the Civic Center since its recent renovation.