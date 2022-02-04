The Ammon Arts Community Theatre didn’t know what challenges it would face when it formed in fall 2019. Its first show was in the summer of 2020, during the heart of the pandemic. Despite this, it has found success and is looking forward to its third season of performances.
The theater’s first production of 2022 is “The Importance of Being Earnest,” set for 7 p.m. March 10, 11, 12 and 14 at Thunder Ridge High School, 4941 1st St. in Idaho Falls. Start time of the show is subject to change.
“We’ve had thousands of patrons come and see our shows and not only from Idaho,” said Thea Disney, fundraising and sponsorship director. “We’ve had people come from other states, like Utah, Nevada, Montana. And we’re actually doing a lot better than we thought we would be doing.”
The community theater has performed five shows since it started. “The Importance of Being Earnest” will be its sixth show.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” is a “nonmusical play. … And it is a comedy-satire, … and it’s just roll-on-the-floor hilarious. Just so much fun,” said Zach Wixom, vice president of the Ammon Arts Community Theatre.
“It pokes fun at the fancy, uppity Victorian England kind of culture. You kind of have these rich, snobby people and (it) just is ridiculous,” Wixom said. “I think it’ll be a great show for people to just come and laugh for a couple of hours.”
The Ammon Arts Community Theatre originally formed when a group of people involved in a local musical production decided they wanted to start a community theater in Ammon.
“(They started) from the ground up, working to becoming affiliated with the Ammon Arts program, and branching off of Ammon Arts and getting the community theater status,” Wixom said.
Wixom became involved when the community theater was new. Many of his friends were “initially involved in creating it,” he said.
There will be two other shows performed by the community theater for the 2022 season — “The Wizard of Oz” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Community response for past shows has been positive.
“What we’ve really seen is that people in this area really want more of the theater arts and this kind of thing in the community,” Wixom said. “Our summer musical productions have had great response. We’ve had sponsorships and support from local businesses that have helped fund certain things and provide services for us.”
The theater is seeking continued sponsor support for the 2022 season.
The theater will have a restaurant fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Chick-fil-A.
“We are also going to do a raffle during ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ which is Aug. 4 through 9,” Disney said.
The Ammon Arts Community Theatre has different levels of giving.
Individuals that want to mail a check can send it to P.O. Box 261, Iona, Idaho 83427. Make the check out to Ammon Arts Community Theatre. For information on different sponsorship levels, email Thea Disney at thea.a.disney@gmail.com.
To purchase tickets, visit ammonartsct.com/. And for information on upcoming auditions or other ways to become involved with the community theater, go to their Facebook page at facebook.com/AmmonArtsCT/.