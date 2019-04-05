James Judd wants to tell you a funny story about something that really happened to him.
It might involve diving with sharks in New England or a prisoner in Attica or a brothel in China, but truth is one of the common denominators.
Judd brings his unique show to the Idaho Falls’ Colonial Theater at 7:30 p.m. April 13. The show includes a live band and a few props to help set the scene, but mostly it’s Judd standing on stage sharing his personal stories in a loud, fast, nonstop style.
“With storytelling you are coming there to share something of yourself and the audience is coming there to hear you do that,” Judd said Thursday in a phone interview. “They come for an empathetic experience. Maybe to the naked eye this is just funny, funny, funny. They laugh and see it as stand-up comedy, but from my perspective, the approach, the point of doing it is completely different. The satisfaction I get from it is so much more than I ever got from doing stand-up.”
Judd is best known for his appearances on the National Public Radio show “Snap Judgment,” where he performed 25 shows over a seven-year period becoming the show’s finale. All of his performances can still be listened to on the NPR website. He left “Snap Judgment” in 2017 to take his show on the road and he performed 75 shows in 2018.
Judd said he started out as a successful stand-up comedian in California but soured on it by age 30. He went off to New Hampshire to study law and earned degrees in intellectual properties and criminal law.
“Everyone says when you’re starting out that if ‘I’m not famous by the time I’m 30, I’m going to go to law school or clown school,’” Judd said. “But I actually did it. I loved it, loved law school.”
He returned to California after passing the bar exam to take care of some family business and ended up staying. While there he began working with others performing stories. He began touring in Canada and then some cities in the U.S. when he got his big break working on “Snap Judgment.”
“It wasn’t until I hooked up with ‘Snap Judgment’ and NPR that suddenly I was performing for thousands and thousands of people per performance,” he said. “I was the headline act, the closer, on that show for many years.”
Judd sees himself on the vanguard of a storytelling movement rising up across the country.
“Almost every single town has somewhere where there’s a storytelling night where some people get up and they read or they tell or recite some sort of true story about themselves,” he said. “In the past 10 years it’s just grown to be like this enormous phenomenon. Shows like ‘The Moth’ and ‘Snap Judgment’ — which sometimes has as many as 5 million downloads a month — they’re the ones who have promoted it in a big way and made it catch on. Now it’s everywhere.”
Besides performing his embarrassing life moments for audiences, Judd holds seminars for business companies and other organizations about how to incorporate storytelling to enrich work and life.
Although the stories he tells are delivered in a similar manner as stand-up comedy, he says there are fundamental differences.
“The difference is that stand-up comedy is never true and storytelling is true,” he said. “People telling true stories about themselves. But it has the rhythm and feel of stand-up comedy. … When I did stand-up it didn’t matter how well you did. People would laugh and leave. But here, people want to stick around in the lobby. People want to tell me their stories or they want to tell me how they had a similar experience. It means something different than when I was doing stand-up.”
Tickets for Judd’s show can be purchased by calling 208-522-0471 or by visiting idahofallsarts.org.
A video of Judd’s story of battling a shark in open water can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ww7-1dtaGB0.