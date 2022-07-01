Artist Sherian Miller Lewis remembers that she and her sister, Gloria Miller Allen, were interested in art since they were in preschool. Their parents taught them to observe the world around them, Lewis said, teaching them to appreciate the colors of an insect instead of killing it.
This early interest in art and the lessons from their parents led the sisters to long artistic careers in adulthood.
The “Sisters Retrospective” exhibit at the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho displays work from the sisters’ decades-long careers in one exhibit. The art museum is located at 300 S. Capital Ave. and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The two have had previous sisters’ shows together, but this is their first retrospective show.
Allen has been “a fixture in Idaho Falls for over 50 years,” Lewis said. Lewis moved to Idaho Falls more recently. The sisters approached Miyai Griggs, executive director of the art museum, with the idea for a retrospective four years ago.
The exhibit was originally planned for 2020, as it was the year of the woman. But due to COVID-19, the show was postponed until now.
Much of Allen’s work displayed in the exhibit is painted with watercolors.
“My high school art teacher was a watercolorist, and I loved what he did, and I learned a lot from him,” Allen said.
Allen has worked in various artistic mediums, such as pastels and oils, but watercolor has always been her main interest and focus.
She has explored a variety of subjects in her paintings.
“I paint everything under the sun — I’ve painted machinery, people, buildings, houses, chairs, everything,” Allen said. “But my main love is … the big rock paintings.”
These are paintings of different rock walls and rock formations. Allen said she begins these pieces with a photographic reference and then lets imagination take over.
“(The rock paintings) start out with photographs,” Allen said. “People ask me (about the rock paintings), ‘Where is that?’ Well, it’s nowhere. It’s somewhere in my mind.”
Lewis, in contrast, has focused on three-dimensional art throughout her career.
She spent time as an art teacher in Nebraska and in that role taught in various artistic mediums. However, much of Lewis’ work outside of teaching is three-dimensional.
Lewis was married to a man that did two-dimensional art. “So, I really devoted my energy to three-dimensional art,” she said.
One of the three-dimensional pieces of art in the exhibit that Lewis said she is most proud of is “Fancy Headdress.” The sculpture shows a woman wearing a headdress made from real bird feathers.
Another piece Allen said that many have found eye-catching is a sculpture of a castle.
“The castle … is actually a model of a real castle. It’s Neuschwanstein Castle, it’s in the Bavarian Alps,” Lewis said. “I did it because my son asked me to do a castle, and I didn’t just say, ‘OK, I’ll do that.’ I said, ‘Well, what castle should we do?’”
Her son chose Neuschwanstein Castle.
Lewis’ sculpted work often lends itself to fantastical themes.
“The polymer lends itself not to realistic sculptures but to fantasy,” Lewis said.
The sisters have more realistic pieces in the exhibit that they created together. These are the hanging giraffe and zebra batiks.
According to Webster’s New World College Dictionary a batik is “a method of dyeing designs on cloth by coating the parts that are not to be dyed with removable wax.”
“The giraffe and the zebras — we did those specifically for the show because we had … just made a trip to Africa. So, it was kind of a feedback from that,” Lewis said.
The sisters created the batiks in Lewis’ basement.
“When we were children, we did a lot of things like that together,” Allen said. “But then we got married and moved away. … And so it was kind of fun for us to kind of revisit some of that.”
This decision by the sisters to display their work together in a retrospective exhibit came as a result of wanting to look back on their long careers.
“I think one of the things for both of us is that we kind of realized we’re getting older; we’re getting up there in years,” Allen said. “It’s kind of like a celebration for both of us. A celebration of things we’ve done and having a grand show to … have a little bit of a swan song.”
The Sisters Retrospective is currently on display and will be available to view until Aug. 13.
For ticket information, go to theartmuseum.org/upcoming-exhibits.