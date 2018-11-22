The Idaho Falls Arts Council wraps up November with shows at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts and the Colonial Theater.
The 2018-19 Broadway at the Civic season begins Wednesday with the first of its four scheduled performances, "Finding Neverland."
According to the Arts Council website, "the show tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever."
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50 and are available at idahofallsarts.org.
November ends with an evening of classics from Under the Streetlamp's "Hip to the Holidays" show.
The group was founded by cast members from the Tony Award-winning show "Jersey Boys." According to the Arts Council website, the show "delivers an electrifying evening of classic hits from The American Radio Songbook, bringing their unique blend of tight harmonies and slick dance moves to your favorite doo-wop, Motown, and old time rock ‘n’ roll hits."
Tickets start at $30 and are available at idahofallsarts.org.