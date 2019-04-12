Cowboy Poetry and Music comes to St. Anthony
More than 20 musicians, cowboy poets and storytellers will gather for three shows today and Saturday at the South Fremont Junior High School, 550 North First West.
Shows start at 2 p.m. and go to 5 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with an evening show starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The shows today and early on Saturday are free. The Saturday evening show is $10.
Featured musicians include Many Strings, Fall River Boys and poet Sam DeLeeuw. The programs are sponsored by the American Legion, VFW, Cowboy Poets of Idaho and the St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce.
Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron to play Carr Gallery
Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron will perform at 7:30 p.m. on April 25 at the Carr Gallery.
The small group mixes rockabilly, country, Cagun and roots into a high energy sound. Garton plays the trumpet and accordion, often at the same time.
The Carr Gallery Sessions are presented with the Bank of Idaho. For prices for this and other shows, go to www.idahofallsarts.org/carr-gallery-sessions-1819. For a video clip of Jack Garton and the Demon Squadron, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0neHQjQwLE&feature=youtu.be.
Home Free Timeless World Tour performs at Colonial
A cappella country music group Home Free brings its Nashville country standards and country pop hits to Idaho Falls at 8 p.m. April 24.
Home Free recently released its fourth album “Timeless” and boasts more than 250 million YouTube views. “Timeless” debuted at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Country Albums Chart.
For tickets, go to www.idahofallsarts.org/.
Firth Community Orchestra to perform spring concert
A free spring concert featuring a local choir and musicians will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Firth High School gymnasium.
A Mosaic of Melodies will be performed by The Community Orchestra At Firth, directed by Angela Carlson.
Also performing will be The Idaho Falls Choralaires, the Trombone Trio, piccolo player Melanie Likes and a saxophone duet by Dale Christensen and Richard Lindsay.
Celtic rock band to play Colonial Theater
The Derina Harvey Band has been busy the last few years in Canada. They’ve logged more than 180 performances — and counting — since starting 2016. Now the group is making inroads into the U.S.
The Celtic rock group will bring its fresh take on traditional folk songs as well as original music to the Colonial Theater at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“Derina and her band know how to hold a stage,” said Brandi Newton,
Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, “You may not have heard of them yet, but fans of Celtic music should and will. They’ll have your feet stomping until you feel like you are at the pub with them.”
The band has two albums to their credit. Their self-titled debut album (2013) which has garnered radio airplay across Canada, and their second album “Rove and Go” (2016) which has become even more widespread. The band recently released the single “The Fallen Man’s Daughter” which can be heard on the group’s website, www.derinaharvey.com.
“Derina’s vibrant personality takes center stage with humor, storytelling, and her world class vocals,” an Idaho Falls Arts Council news release said. “Their high-energy shows do nothing to hide their incredible talent.”
Six Appeal to perform in Blackfoot on Saturday
The a cappella group Six Appeal will perform their award-winning repertoire at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“Six Appeal Vocal Band has become known for their vivid musical style, unmatched energy, and playful charm,” a Blackfoot Performing Arts Center news release said. “Their far-reaching repertoire spans a multitude of decades and genres, including pop, country, classic rock, jazz, R&B, and much more. If you can imagine it, they can sing it.”
Last year, the group entered the Spring A Cappella International competition with 181 other groups and won $100,000 and first place.
Tickets are available at blackfootpac.com, or by calling 208-317-5508, or at the door.
Celtic Woman to perform at Civic
Celtic Woman will bring the music of Ireland to the Idaho Falls Civic at 7:30 May 14.
The Grammy nominated group released a new album “Ancient Land” which celebrates the centuries-old Irish tradition of telling stories through song.
“A one-of-a-kind live act, Celtic Woman combines the country’s finest musical talents with epic stage production to present a uniquely inspiring live experience,” according to a news release.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.idahofallsarts.org.