'The Forgotten Carols' set for Saturday
Michael McLean’s regional tour of “The Forgotten Carols” makes a stop at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The stage show tells the story of Connie Lou, a nurse who discovers what the world has forgotten about Christmas.
Visit https://bit.ly/2EWrpkg for tickets and more information.
Tony winner to headline BYU-Idaho Christmas concert
Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell will be featured at the eighth annual “A BYU-Idaho Christmas” concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the BYU-Idaho Center in Rexburg.
In 2011, the Broadway singer and actor was the first guest performer of “A BYU-Idaho Christmas” in the new auditorium following its opening earlier that year. He has enjoyed a career that spans theater, television, film and concert appearances with the country’s finest conductors and orchestras.
“This is our most popular performance of the year,” Don Sparhawk, coordinator of the Center Stage Performing Arts Series, said in a BYU-Idaho news release. “Since Brian Stokes Mitchell first performed eight years ago, this annual concert has grown into a holiday tradition. Last year it attracted more than 12,000 people — that’s quite an audience for a show in eastern Idaho.”
The holiday performance will also feature the BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra, the Men’s and Women’s Choir, Concert Choir, Vocal Union, and dancers from the College of Performing and Visual Arts.
Tickets are $12 for the general public and $6 for BYU-Idaho students. A Christmas buffet will be held at 6 p.m. in the Manwaring Center Grand Ballroom for an extra $20. Tickets are available online at byui.edu/tickets or on school days from the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office at 208-496-3170.
Dancing With the Stars returns to Blackfoot
The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center and the Utah Ballroom Dance Company team up for the return of Dancing with the Blackfoot Stars, scheduled for Dec. 1 in Blackfoot.
Eight local Blackfoot celebrities, partnered with a professional dancer and with just one week to practice, will put their best moves on the stage to earn the audience vote. This year's celebrities are: Jan Simpson, Ashlee Howell, Lauren Murdoch, Jana McBride, Brian Kress, Magic Smith, Joe Abercrombie and Bryce Moser.
The professionals teaching the Blackfoot celebrities are members of the United States National Formation Championship company in both Latin American and Standard ballroom dancing. They have toured throughout the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America receiving numerous accolades for their performances. Their company maintains a touring program that typically reaches more than 75 cities across the United States and internationally.
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10-$20 for reserved seating, and are available at www.blackfootpac.com or by calling 208-317-5508.
ISU Chamber Choir Holiday concert set for Nov. 30
The Idaho State University Chamber Choir will present a program of holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in the First Presbyterian Church, 202 S 7th Ave., in Pocatello.
The ISU Children’s Choir Select Choir, under the direction of Sarah Davids, will be featured as a special guest at this year’s concert.
The 24-voice ISU Chamber Choir is conducted by Scott Anderson, director of music and director of choral activities in the ISU Department of Music. The choir toured the British Isles in 2016 and was selected to perform at the Northwest Region of the American Choral Directors Association in March 2018.
The Select Choir is a small group of auditioned singers taken from the ISU Children’s Chorus, which consists of students in the third through eighth grades. Students in the Select Choir are fifth through eighth graders only. The ISU Children's Chorus was established in 1987.
Admission to the concert is a suggested donation of $5 per person or $10 per family (two or more people).