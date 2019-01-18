Arts Council seeking Colonial Theater memories
The Colonial Theater is turning 100 this year, and the Idaho Falls Arts Council is seeking your stories about the city’s historic theater.
The Arts Council is putting together a book of memories and images, and will be holding two round-table interviews at the theater at noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Anyone interested in attending the interviews can RSVP at https://seasonpresale1819.formstack.com/forms/centennial_book_rsvp. If you’re interested in submitting your memories but can’t attend either interview session, you can submit your stories at https://seasonpresale1819.formstack.com/forms/centennial_book_submissions.
Music of animated film highlighted at Civic Center
“Roger’s Revue: The Music of Animated Film,” sponsored by the Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre, is scheduled for three showings next week at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
According to the Idaho Falls Arts Council website, “Roger’s Revue 2019 features the music of the animated film including Disney, Pixar, Dreamworks, and other favorites all performed by local artists.” The shows will serve as a fundraiser for the youth arts centre.
The shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 25 and Jan. 26, as well as a 2 p.m. showing Jan. 26. Tickets are $15 each, and there is a $50 family price for the Jan. 26 matinee show. Information: idahofallsarts.org.
Applications open for fellowships in literature, Idaho Writer in Residence
The Idaho Commission on the Arts is accepting applications for Literature Fellowships and Idaho’s Writer in Residence.
The ICA’s Literature Fellowship program rewards the pursuit of artistic excellence, promotes public awareness of the arts, and helps to advance a writer’s career.
Idaho’s Writer in Residence represents preeminent quality in the literary field and encourages an interaction with and appreciation for excellence in literature throughout Idaho.
Applications and more information can be found at https://arts.idaho.gov/grants/. The application deadline is Jan. 31.
Grace Potter headlines Jackson Hole Rendezvous
The lineup has been announced for this year’s Jackson Hole Rendezvous, a three-day event featuring fun and music in Jackson Town Square and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
Grace Potter will kick things off at 5:30 p.m. March 15 at Jackson Hole Town Square. Potter is a singer-songwriter who has released four studio albums, including her most recent titles “Midnight.”
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The event closes at 3 p.m. Sunday with a performance by Chanman Roots Band in Teton Village.
All concerts are free to the public.
For more information, visit jacksonhole.com.