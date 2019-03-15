Grand Targhee Resort announces lineups for festivals
Grand Targhee Resort recently announced the lineup for its Targhee Fest and Grand Targhee Bluegrass Music Festival both held this summer in Alta, Wyo.
Each festival features three days of music, food, drink and dancing. Tickets to both festivals go on sale Monday.
The bluegrass festival started in 1988 and has grown into one of the premiere shows in the West. During the week leading up to the bluegrass festival, many of the stage performers and artists will join a camp and music teaching experience by attending the Targhee Music Camp. Go to www.grandtarghee.com/summer-music-festivals/targhee-summer-music-fest/ for more information and to buy tickets.
The Targhee Fest is set for July 12-14.
July 12
The Commonheart
Nicki Bluhm
Taj Mahal Quartet
Los Lobo
July 13
Hawthorne Roots
Anders Osborne
Larkin Poe
Dumpstaphunk
Galactic
Drive-By Truckers
July 14
Amy Helm
Ryan Bingham
The Motet
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue
The Grand Targhee Bluegrass Music Festival is set for Aug. 9-11.
Aug. 9
Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs
The Lil Smokies
Mark O’Connor Band
Sam Bush Band
Aug. 10
Jeff Austin Band
Tommy Emannuel & Jerry Douglas
David Bromberg Quintet
The Infamous Stringdusters
Railroad Earth
Aug. 11
Town Mountain
Travelin’ McCourys
Del McCoury Band and Travelin’ McCourys
Greensky Bluegrass
Shakespeare’s masterpieces all in one night
Don’t have time for all of Shakespeare’s masterpieces? Then wander over to the Colonial Theater tonight to catch all 37 plays in 97 minutes.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)[revised]” is produced by Reduced Shakespeare Co., which claims on its website that “Brevity is the soul of wit.”
The show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m., takes you through an irreverent, fast-paced romp through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride. It’s been described as Saturday Night Live meets Shakespeare, and is perfect for lovers of Shakespeare and haters alike.
“We love presenting a wide range of genres during our season, and the Reduced Shakespeare Company is the perfect marriage between comedy and theater,” Brandi Newton, Idaho Falls Arts Council Executive Director, said in a news release. “They move a mile a minute, but will have you laughing from the beginning.”
Tickets are $25-40 and are available through the Idaho Falls Arts Council box office at 498 A St., by calling 208-522-0471 or at idahofallsarts.org.
For more information on Reduced Shakespeare Co., visit reducedshakespeare.com.
Stand-up storyteller to play Colonial
Stand-up storyteller and radio personality from National Public Radio’s “Snap Judgment,” James Judd brings his show to the Colonial Theater at 7:30 p.m. April 13.
“Judd’s conversation style is loud, lightning fast and nonstop. One of his biggest assets is his delivery, which rarely feels rehearsed, as if he’s simply recounting these absorbing personal anecdotes over dinner. And his talents extend to physical humor, whether he’s imitating a shark or mimicking an oafish boat captain,” according to a description in The Washington Post.
Judd is joined on stage with a live band to add to the drama and the humor.
For more information and tickets, go to www.idahofallsarts.org/james-judd.