Grand Targhee Resort announces lineups for festivals

Grand Targhee Resort recently announced the lineup for its Targhee Fest and Grand Targhee Bluegrass Music Festival both held this summer in Alta, Wyo.

Each festival features three days of music, food, drink and dancing. Tickets to both festivals go on sale Monday.

The bluegrass festival started in 1988 and has grown into one of the premiere shows in the West. During the week leading up to the bluegrass festival, many of the stage performers and artists will join a camp and music teaching experience by attending the Targhee Music Camp. Go to www.grandtarghee.com/summer-music-festivals/targhee-summer-music-fest/ for more information and to buy tickets.

The Targhee Fest is set for July 12-14.

July 12

The Commonheart

Nicki Bluhm

Taj Mahal Quartet

Los Lobo

July 13

Hawthorne Roots

Anders Osborne

Larkin Poe

Dumpstaphunk

Galactic

Drive-By Truckers

July 14

Amy Helm

Ryan Bingham

The Motet

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

The Grand Targhee Bluegrass Music Festival is set for Aug. 9-11.

Aug. 9

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs

The Lil Smokies

Mark O’Connor Band

Sam Bush Band

Aug. 10

Jeff Austin Band

Tommy Emannuel & Jerry Douglas

David Bromberg Quintet

The Infamous Stringdusters

Railroad Earth

Aug. 11

Town Mountain

Travelin’ McCourys

Del McCoury Band and Travelin’ McCourys

Greensky Bluegrass

Shakespeare’s masterpieces all in one night

Don’t have time for all of Shakespeare’s masterpieces? Then wander over to the Colonial Theater tonight to catch all 37 plays in 97 minutes.

“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)[revised]” is produced by Reduced Shakespeare Co., which claims on its website that “Brevity is the soul of wit.”

The show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m., takes you through an irreverent, fast-paced romp through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride. It’s been described as Saturday Night Live meets Shakespeare, and is perfect for lovers of Shakespeare and haters alike.

“We love presenting a wide range of genres during our season, and the Reduced Shakespeare Company is the perfect marriage between comedy and theater,” Brandi Newton, Idaho Falls Arts Council Executive Director, said in a news release. “They move a mile a minute, but will have you laughing from the beginning.”

Tickets are $25-40 and are available through the Idaho Falls Arts Council box office at 498 A St., by calling 208-522-0471 or at idahofallsarts.org.

For more information on Reduced Shakespeare Co., visit reducedshakespeare.com.

Stand-up storyteller to play Colonial

Stand-up storyteller and radio personality from National Public Radio’s “Snap Judgment,” James Judd brings his show to the Colonial Theater at 7:30 p.m. April 13.

“Judd’s conversation style is loud, lightning fast and nonstop. One of his biggest assets is his delivery, which rarely feels rehearsed, as if he’s simply recounting these absorbing personal anecdotes over dinner. And his talents extend to physical humor, whether he’s imitating a shark or mimicking an oafish boat captain,” according to a description in The Washington Post.

Judd is joined on stage with a live band to add to the drama and the humor.

For more information and tickets, go to www.idahofallsarts.org/james-judd.

