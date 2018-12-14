Symphony to celebrate the holiday season
The Idaho Falls Symphony will perform “Sing Joyfully: A Holiday Celebration” at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 South Holmes Ave.
The show will feature music from “The Polar Express” combined with concert favorites by Leroy Anderson and others. It will also feature dancers from the Idaho Falls Youth Arts Center and a large choir combining voices from the Anam Cara Singers, Bonneville High School, and Hillcrest High School.
The symphony will also hold a family concert at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts. There will be an instrument petting zoo for children, hosted by Chesbro, beginning at 1 p.m.
Tickets for both shows are available at ifsymphony.org.
WAC Studios to host open house this weekend
The Willard Arts Studios will host an open house today and Saturday at the WAC Studios, 496 A St. (enter through the Colonial Theater).
The free event will feature cider, goodies and a chance to browse unique gifts, including paintings, photography, jewelry, florals, prints and cards, vintage clothing, hand-painted ornaments and more.
Inaugural ‘Carols at the Colonial’ scheduled
The Idaho Falls Arts Council will host a free evening of Christmas music from 5-6 p.m. Sunday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St.
The Arts Council said in a release it will provide the music and the lyrics and the audience will provide the voices.
“Music is such a huge part of the holiday season and there is nothing more special than singing along with family, friends, and neighbors,” Brandi Newton, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, said in a news release. “I hope this event is able to become a tradition for our community so that we can all feel the joy of music together.”
Bar J Wranglers to host two Christmas shows
The Bar J Wranglers, regular performers in Jackson, Wyo., and around the region, will be in Idaho Falls for two shows Monday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St., to benefit the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.
The first show costs $20 and is set for 2 p.m. The second show costs $25 and begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available at idahofallsarts.org.
Ashton choir prepares for Christmas cantata
Zion Lutheran Church in Ashton will host another cantata later this month.
This year’s cantata will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and again at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. at the church.
“Every year we try to come up with something new,” choir director Jeanette Eidinger said in an email. “This year we’re using the cantata “Mary Did You Know” as a base, and have added four more individual pieces that are a little more challenging for us.”
The email said the music ranges from traditional Christmas hymns such as “Come Thou Long Expected Jesus” to a lively rendition of “African Angel Choir.”
Members of the choir come from a variety of local Christian churches, and many have participated for decades as the group has evolved.
The event is free and refreshments will be served following the program.
Beatles tribute band to perform in I.F. on New Year’s Eve
The “Fab Four” is making a stop in Idaho Falls to bring in the new year.
The Beatles tribute band, The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. This is the Idaho Falls Arts Council’s first New Year’s Eve event.
According to the Arts Council news release, “The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles tribute due to their precise attention to detail.”
Tickets are $25, $35, $40 and available at idahofallsarts.org or 208-522-0471