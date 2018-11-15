Battle of the Bands scheduled for Saturday
The annual Battle of the Bands, formerly part of the Idaho Falls Arts Council’s Roaring Youth Jam, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater.
The Battle of the Bands features regional youth bands showing off their skills to compete for prizes. All members of entering bands must be 21 or younger. Each band will perform for 12-15 minutes with a professional crew and sound and light systems.
This year’s participating bands are: Opposing Forces, Fiddlin’ Around, Petrichor, Beachfade, and The Moment
The 2018 judges are: Craig Green, Clint King, Ralph Perez and Gary Stewart.
The event is free to the public.
“Moving Battle of the Bands to the Colonial Theater gives these young bands the opportunity to perform in a real, professional theater,” Georgina Goodlander, Visual Arts Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, said in a news release. “We’ve had incredibly talented bands compete in past years and wanted to offer the best possible experience for them and the audience at this event.”
African Children’s Choir to perform in I.F.
The African Children’s Choir, which treats audiences to lively African songs and dances, is scheduled to perform at 10 a.m. Sunday at Hope Lutheran Church, 2071 12th St.
According to a news release, the program will feature children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. Performances support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development.
The African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children.
Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For more information call 208-529-8080 or visit africanchildrenschoir.com.
The choir will also perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church, 1350 Baldy Ave., in Pocatello.
Thanksgiving Morning Program set for Rexburg
The city of Rexburg and the Rexburg Arts Council present the Thanksgiving Morning Program at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Rexburg Tabernacle.
“This free presentation is a 40-year tradition in Rexburg and is a great way to remember the season of giving thanks, along with greeting friends and neighbors and out-of-town guests who make it a tradition to attend the celebration,” Gwyn Harris, program director, said in a news release.
The choir consists of singers of all ages and many members of families who participate each year. The choir began rehearsing six weeks ago. The show will also include guest performers and a seasonal message by this year’s narrator, Chuck Porter.
Solo performers will include Rebecca Parkinson with an organ solo on the Austin pipe organ; Rachel Felt on her viola, accompanied by Brian Felt; Alyssa Dorman, who will perform a Mozart piano sonata; Elizabeth George, harp, and Rebecca Harrell, piano, will offer “If You Could Hie to Kolob.”
I.F. School of Ballet to perform ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’
The Idaho Falls School of Ballet will perform “The Twelve Days of Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts in Idaho Falls.
According to the Idaho Falls Arts Council website, the show is “a magical story of outrageous gifts and true love.”
The production features vocalist Melissa Bowman, RixStix Percussion, and guest dancers Annie Browne and Nic Gili.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and under. Visit www.idahofallsarts.org for tickets.
Voice Male Christmas set for Dec. 1
Voice Male, described on its website as Utah’s favorite comedy a capella group, is scheduled to perform its Christmas 2018 show at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Colonial Theater.
Voice Male has performed its Christmas show for nearly 25 years.
Adult tickets range from $10-$21 (child and student tickets are $5-$10.50) and are available at idahofallsarts.org.