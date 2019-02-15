Golden Dragon Acrobats to perform at BYU-Idaho
The Golden Dragon Acrobats will perform at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Hart Auditorium at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.
According to a BYU-Idaho news release, “the Golden Dragon Acrobats represent the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago. The company’s reputation is rooted in a commitment to the highest of production values and an attention to artistic details that is unparalleled in the art form. World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and beauty.”
Tickets for the event are $12 for the general public, and can be purchased at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office, by calling 208-496-3170, or online at www.byui.edu/tickets.
Air Force band to perform at Colonial Theater
The United States Air Force Academy Band Rampart Winds will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Colonial Theater.
The theme of the concert is “Our Nation’s Tribute,” which will feature classical music from American composers and familiar classical favorites, movie hits and patriotic music.
Tickets are required and can be picked up at the Idaho Falls Arts Council ticket office, 498 A St.
Animal Shelter fundraiser set for March 2
The Snake River Animal Shelter will host its Fur Ball Mardi Paws fundraiser on March 2 at the Pinecrest Event Center, 560 E. Anderson St.
The event will feature dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions and a costume contest. Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m. with dinner scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 per person or $525 for a table sponsorship of eight. Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend. Tickets are available at snakeriveranimalshelter.org.
Imaginary, 6-foot- tall rabbit to make appearance at BYU-Idaho
The Brigham Young University-Idaho Department of Theater will perform its next play, “Harvey,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Snow Black Box Theater at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg.
According to a BYU-Idaho news release, “Harvey,” a comedy written in 1944 by playwright Mary Chase, is an inspiring and light-hearted tale of a family who must learn to deal with protagonist Elwood P. Dowd’s best friend. The trouble is, however, that Elwood’s friend is an imaginary six-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit.
The play will run for several nights before concluding on March 2.
Tickets for the event are $6 for the general public and are available at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office by calling 208-496-3170 or going online at www.byui.edu/tickets.
Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra to perform Feb. 27
The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra will present its free Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center, 25 N Center St.
The concert will feature Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite,” by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky. The ballet was written in 1910 and is based on fairy tales of his country. This will be a concert version but visuals of the characters portrayed in the ballet will be displayed.
Also included in the concert will be “Finlandia by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, and “Hymn to the Fallen,” by movie composer John Williams.
The choir included in this number will be the Bel Cantos from Madison High School, plus some members of the annual Thanksgiving Choir, and other friends.
Kendell Nielsen will serve as guest conductor for this program.