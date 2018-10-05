ARTI’s 2018-19 season kicks off tonight
The Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Idaho will kick off its 32nd season today with the first of several performances of “The Foreigner.”
The show is rated PG-13 and tells the story of “Froggy” LeSeuer, a British demolition expert, who is visiting a fishing lodge in rural Georgia along with a friend.
Here’s a description from the theater’s website:
“Charlie, a shy young man, is overcome with fear at the thought of making conversation with strangers. Froggy tells all assembled that Charlie is from an exotic foreign country and speaks no English. Once alone the fun begins, as Charlie overhears more than he should — the evil plans of a sinister, two-faced minister and his redneck associate; the fact that the minister’s pretty fiancée is pregnant; and many other damaging revelations fuel the nonstop hilarity of the play and sets up the wildly funny climax in which things go uproariously awry.”
Following this weekend’s shows, the show runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 27 at The Phoenix, 257 W. Broadway St.
For more information or tickets, visit http://www.artidaho.org. Tickets are $38 for a dinner and show. The dinner is catered by Bee’s Knees Pub & Catering.
Opera Theatre to perform ‘A Grand Night for Singing’
The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre will perform “A Grand Night for Singing” which will feature choruses, ensembles and solos from Rodgers & Hammerstein, for three nights later this month at Trinity United Methodist Church, 237 N. Water Ave.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 4 p.m. Oct. 20 and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. Because of major renovations, entrance to the church will be limited to the southeast door on Water Street.
The concert is free but donations will be gratefully accepted.
Flutist, violinist win 2018-19 Young Artists Competition
Fernando Perez, a junior from Borah High School in Boise, and Chinese native Rumeng Liao, who attends Idaho State University, are the winners of the Idaho Falls Symphony’s 2018-19 Young Artists Competition.
Perez, who has played the flute for five years, won the Junior Division for students 18 and younger. Perez studies with Karin Coolidge, former flute and piccolo with the Boise Philharmonic, and Nicole Molumby, flute professor at Boise State University.
Lioa, a violin performance major at ISU, won the Senior Division for students ages 19-24. Liao performs with the Idaho State Civic Symphony and studies under Hyeri Choi, the Civic Symphony’s concertmaster.
Perez and Lioa will perform their competition solos during the Idaho Falls Symphony’s season finale on April 27.
The judges also awarded two runner-up positions. The Junior Division runner-up is cellist Sophie Lyman, and the Senior Division runner-up is bassist Nathan May.
“The talent pool we heard from was incredible,” Idaho Falls Symphony director Thomas Heuser said in a news release.
For more information on the Symphony, visit ifsymphony.org.
Museum of Idaho displays steampunk art exhibit
The Museum of Idaho in collaboration with The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho opened a new exhibit of steampunk art created by local artists.
The exhibit, which features 27 paintings, drawings and mixed media works went on display Thursday at the museum.
“There was a great deal of excitement among many of our local artists when they heard MOI was bringing a steampunk-themed exhibit to Idaho Falls,” art museum executive director Miyai Abe Griggs said in a news release. “While this is not the first time MOI and TAM have collaborated in this manner, it is the first time the exhibit-inspired artwork by the Museum Artist group has been exhibited at both museums. We appreciate the MOI accommodating our local artists to have such direct access to their exhibit and helping us promote the arts to a wider audience!”
Most of the art is for sale, ranging in price from $75-$2,500. Proceeds will benefit local artists and the Museum of Idaho.
The exhibit will run through Nov. 15.