The sounds of banjo, guitar, fiddle and mandolin will fill the Colonial Theater when John McEuen and The String Wizards take the stage Feb. 2.
McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, will be joined by two former Nitty Gritty bandmates and another longtime musical partner in Idaho Falls.
According to the Idaho Falls Arts Council website, the evening will feature classic Nitty Gritty Dirt Band favorites and music from McEuen’s new record “Made in Brooklyn.” The audience will see the entire span of McEuen’s 50 years in music.
Tickets are $25-$40 and are available at idahofallsarts.org.
Carr Gallery Sessions features The Sweet Remains
The next concert on the Idaho Falls Arts Council's Carr Gallery Sessions schedule will feature grassroots folk band The Sweet Remains.
The band, made of former solo artists Rich Price, Greg Naughton and Brian Chartrand, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Carr Gallery at the Willard Arts Center.
Tickets are $35, which includes a drink voucher, and are available at idahofallsarts.org.
The Carr Gallery Series offers a chance to see up-and-coming artists in a more intimate setting.
British choral group VOCES8 to perform at BYU-Idaho
The British choral group VOCES8 will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Barrus Concert Hall at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg.
Tickets for the Center Stage Performing Arts Series event are $12 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office, by calling 208-496-3170 or online at tickets.byui.edu.
Formed by former Westminster Abbey choristers, the British octet performs works ranging from Renaissance polyphony to modern jazz and pop arrangements.
VOCES8 is heard regularly on international television and radio, including Deutschlandradio Kultur, ARTE TV, Radio France Musique, BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM.
Opera Theatre seeks singers for upcoming show
The Idaho Falls Opera Theatre needs singers to complete the chorus ensemble for April 2019 performances of H.M.S.Pinafore by Gilbert and Sullivan. Please contact 208-380-5355 for information.
The shows are scheduled for April 5, 6 and 8. Information: idahofallsoperatheatre.org.
IF Symphony to host annual gala Feb. 9
The Idaho Falls Symphony will host its annual fundraising gala on Feb. 9 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 700 Lindsay Blvd., in Idaho Falls.
The event's theme is "Starry Night," and it will feature the Mike Banks Quartet, a live and silent auction, dinner and dancing.
The gala begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour. Dinner starts at 7 p.m. The live auction will be hosted by Mario Hernandez and Mick Ohman.
“The committee has been working hard to plan an outstanding event, as always, and I’m so excited to see everyone come together to support the symphony,” Idaho Falls Symphony music director Thomas Heuser said in a release. “Not only is this a very effective fundraising event, it’s a fun party that allows our supporters to get to know each other outside of the concert hall.”
Tickets are $125 per person, and reservations are required by today. Contact the symphony at 208-529-1080 for more information or to purchase tickets.
The symphony release said dress is event formal and thematic outfits are encouraged.
For more information on the symphony, visit ifsymphony.org.