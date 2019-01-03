IF Symphony to host 'An Evening of Chamber Music'
The Idaho Falls Symphony returns to the stage Jan. 17 for "An Evening of Chamber Music," featuring its talented local musicians and guest artists, in a uniquely intimate setting.
The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Carr Gallery at the Willard Arts Center, 498 A St.
The event allows concertgoers to get close to the musicians, who will play a mix of styles and instrumental combinations.
Tickets are $40 and include a buffet of desserts and a chance to meet the musicians.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit ifsymphony.org.
Two exhibits open at Willard Arts Center
Local artists Vladmir and Marina Zavalov, and Marjorie Clearwater will open exhibitions next week at the Willard Arts Center.
Both exhibits will host opening receptions from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18. the Willard Arts Center.
According to an Arts Council news release, the Zavalovs began their art careers in their home country Russia. After moving to the United States they continued to work in multiple mediums. This exhibition includes works assembled by Marina of her and her late husband’s work and will be displayed in the Carr Gallery.
Clearwater, who died in 2017, was a well-known local watercolor artist who also worked in other mediums including sculpture, and a member and supporter of many local arts organizations. This exhibition in the Hall Gallery includes works from throughout her life as gathered by her daughter.
“The Zavalov and Clearwater names have meant so much to the local art community and organizations,” Georgina Goodlander, Visual Arts Director for the Idaho Falls Arts Council, said in a news release. “It’s wonderful to have their artworks on display in the Willard Arts Center to demonstrate even a small selection of the talented and diverse community of artists we have in Idaho Falls.”
The Hall and Carr Galleries are located in the Willard Arts Center at 450 A St., and are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Both exhibitions will be open through March 10 and are free to the public.
'The Wizard of Oz' coming to IF
The Idaho Falls Arts Council closes out January with its Broadway at the Civic Performance of "The Wizard of Oz" at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
The show, which follows Dorothy's travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
According to the Arts Council website, the show includes the songs “Over The Rainbow,” “Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead),” “If I Only Had A Brain/A Heart/The Nerve,” “We’re Off To See The Wizard (Follow The Yellow Brick Road),” “The Jitterbug,” “The Merry Old Land of Oz” and “If I Were King Of The Forest.”
"It’s a faithful adaptation of the film recreating the dialogue and structure of the MGM classic nearly scene for scene, though it is adapted for live stage performance," the website stated.
Tickets range from $50-$85 and are available at idahofallsarts.org.
BYU Ballroom Dance Company hosts two shows in Rexburg
The Brigham Young University Ballroom Dance Company will perform two shows at BYU-Idaho on Jan. 18 at the Kirkham Auditorium.
The first show is scheduled for 6 p.m. while the second starts at 8:30 p.m.
According to the BYU-Idaho website, "the BYU Ballroom Dance Company is one of the most distinctive university dance companies in the world. Based in Provo, Utah, the company consists of 32 dancers, all of whom are full-time students at BYU."
The release said their new show "Come Alive," presents ballroom dance in a theatrical environment with a contemporary point of view.
Tickets are $12 for the public, and no children under 4. For information, visit byui.edu/newsroom/12-19-18-ballroom-center-stage-series.
Celtic Celebration scheduled for ISU
Idaho State University’s A Season of Note will present a Celtic Celebration featuring pianist Marvin Goldstein with guest Vanessa Joy at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the ISU Stephens Performing Arts Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall.
According to an ISU news release, Goldstein and featured soprano Joy will perform vocal favorites such as “Danny Boy,” “Amazing Grace” and Celtic orchestra audience favorites such as “Celtic Dance,” “Irish Sweet” by Leroy Anderson and “The Fair Day” by Hamilton Harty.
For more information, visit marvingoldstein.com.
Tickets start at $32 and are available at the ISU Box Office in the Stephens Performing Arts Center, by calling 208-282-3595, and by visiting isu.edu/tickets or Vickers Western Wear in Pocatello and Idaho Falls.