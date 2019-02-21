'Frankenstein' coming to IF for two shows
The disturbing tale of Frankenstein and the Creature will scare and entertain Idaho Falls audiences during two upcoming shows.
National Theatre Live's production of "Frankenstein" will be broadcast twice at The ARTitorium's MC Theater. The first showing, featuring Jonny Lee Miller as the Creature, is set for 7 p.m. Saturday (pre-show at 6:30 p.m.). The second, with Benedict Cumberbatch as the Creature, will be shown at 7 p.m. March 2 (pre-show at 6:30 p.m.).
National Theatre Live is the National Theatre’s project to broadcast world-class theatre to cinemas in the United Kingdom and internationally. The show will broadcast the live performance from the stage in London to the screen in the MC Theater.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students, and are available at idahofallsarts.org.
Animal Shelter fundraiser set for March 2
The Snake River Animal Shelter will host its Fur Ball Mardi Paws fundraiser on March 2 at the Pinecrest Event Center, 560 E. Anderson St.
The event will feature dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions and a costume contest. Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m. with dinner scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $75 per person or $525 for a table sponsorship of eight. Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend. Information: snakeriveranimalshelter.org.
Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra to perform Wednesday
The Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra will present its free Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center, 25 N Center St.
The concert will feature Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite,” by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky. The ballet was written in 1910 and is based on fairy tales of his country. This will be a concert version but visuals of the characters portrayed in the ballet will be displayed.
Also included in the concert will be “Finlandia by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, and “Hymn to the Fallen,” by movie composer John Williams.
The choir included in this number will be the Bel Cantos from Madison High School, plus some members of the annual Thanksgiving Choir, and other friends.
Kendell Nielsen will serve as guest conductor for this program.