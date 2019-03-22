Juried Exhibition opens at Willard Arts Center
The 11th annual National Juried Exhibition opened last week at the Carr and Hall Galleries at the Willard Arts Center.
The exhibition, which features more than 60 pieces of art, will run through June 2. Artwork includes paintings, sculptures and photography.
To see a slideshow of the artwork online, go to www.idahofallsarts.org/2019-juried-selections.
The Carr Gallery and The Hall Gallery are open to the public Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enter through the Colonial Theater or the Ticket Office.
Collegiate Singers perform Monday
The Brigham Young University — Idaho Collegiate Singers perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St.
The Collegiate Singers are part of BYU-Idaho’s choir ensembles with the singers being considered advanced in their skill set, touring worldwide. There is no fee to attend this concert. Visit byui.edu/music/ensembles/choir or call 208-523-0501 for more information.
Local group holds their Spring Concert April 1
The Sounds Choir holds their Spring Concert “There’s No Business Like Show Business” at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. Admission is free.
The Sounds Choir is a longtime community choir based in Idaho Falls, comprised of 75 members. The choir’s Facebook page states their music consists of “religious anthems, Broadway tunes, popular music and traditional choral literature from all musical periods.” They will also hold a summer musical “Once Upon a Mattress” at 7:30 p.m. June 21, 22, 24 and 25 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for Performing Arts. Visit Facebook and search Sounds Choir to follow the group and obtain more information.
‘Stand-up storyteller’ brings show to Colonial Theater
James Judd, a “stand-up storyteller” and radio personality from National Public Radio’s “Snap Judgment,” will bring his show to the Colonial Theater at 7:30 April 13.
The Washington Post says, “Judd’s conversation style is loud, lightning fast and nonstop. One of his biggest assets is his delivery, which rarely feels rehearsed, as if he’s simply recounting these absorbing personal anecdotes over dinner. And his talents extend to physical humor, whether he’s imitating a shark or mimicking an oafish boat captain.”
Judd will also bring on stage a live band to up the drama and the humor.
Celtic-rock group to play Colonial Theater
Front-woman Derina Harvey leads this Alberta-based Celtic-rock act, with a Canadian east-coast experience and a fresh take on traditional tunes as well as their own original jigs and reels.
The group will perform at 7:30 April 17 at the Colonial Theater.
“These transplanted east-coasters have earned a reputation with their high-energy live show, leaving many an audience out-of-breath and hollering from their seats!” according to their billing.
The band has two full-length recordings to their credit and was nominated for an Edmonton Music Award in 2016 in the “Artist to Watch” category.
Acrobats of China to play Civic Center
The Acrobats of China featuring The New Shanghai Circus will perform at 7 p.m. April 18 at the Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes.
The program features more than 30 Chinese acrobats performing award-winning acts. The New Shanghai Circus showcases classic Chinese dance and physical feats with backdrops, costumes and lighting.
“The New Shanghai Circus presents a revolving line-up of favorite acts such as Diablo (Chinese Yo-Yo), bicycle tricks, pole climbing, Russian bar, aerial fish ballet, adagio, plates spinning, magic clock, roller skating, handstand art, human top, chair stack and more,” according to a news release. “Each year, the troupe adds new performers who have won national and international competitions.”
Tickets are available at www.idahofallsarts.org/acrobats-of-china.