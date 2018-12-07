Choralaires Christmas concert scheduled
The Idaho Falls Choralaires, the longest running all-women’s choir in Idaho, will perform its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thunder Ridge High School Performing Arts Center.
According to the group’s website, the Choralaires are a non-denominational community choir sponsored by the Idaho Falls Music Club. The concert is free but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information visit ifchoralaires.com.
Cirque Musica Wonderland brings unique show to I.F.
Cirque Musica Wonderland, described as a concert and visual experience for the entire family, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
The show combines acrobatics and popular holiday songs performed by a live symphony.
Tickets start at $65 and are available at idahofallsarts.org.
Symphony to celebrate the holiday season
The Idaho Falls Symphony will celebrate the holidays with “Sing Joyfully: A Holiday Celebration,” scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 South Holmes Ave.
The show will feature music from “The Polar Express” combined with concert favorites by Leroy Anderson and others. It will also feature dancers from the Idaho Falls Youth Arts Center and a large choir combining voices from the Anam Cara Singers, Bonneville High School, and Hillcrest High School.
The symphony will also hold a family concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts. There will be an instrument petting zoo for children, hosted by Chesbro, beginning at 1 p.m.
Tickets for both shows are available at ifsymphony.org.
Inaugural ‘Carols at the Colonial’ scheduled
The Idaho Falls Arts Council will host a free evening of Christmas music from 5-6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St.
The Arts Council said in a release it will provide the music and the lyrics and the audience will provide the voices.
“Music is such a huge part of the holiday season and there is nothing more special than singing along with family, friends, and neighbors,” Brandi Newton, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, said in a news release. “I hope this event is able to become a tradition for our community, so that we can all feel the joy of music together.”
Bar J Wranglers to host two Christmas shows
The Bar J Wranglers, regular performers in Jackson, Wyo., and around the region, will be in Idaho Falls for two Dec. 17 shows at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St., to benefit the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission.
The first show costs $20 and is set for 2 p.m. The second show costs $25 and begins at 7 p.m.
The Bar J Wranglers combine stand-up comedy with cowboy music. The Idaho Falls Arts Council website described their shows like this:
“The Bar J Wranglers deliver some of the purest harmony, best musicianship and funniest ranch humor ever seen on stage. As soon as the Bar J Wranglers take to the stage, listeners leave behind their busy life and settle into a time long ago — a time of the singing cowboy.”
Tickets are available at idahofallsarts.org.