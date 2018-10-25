African singers to perform at BYU-Idaho
Nobuntu, a female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Kirkham Auditorium at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.
According to a BYU-Idaho news release, the group has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro jazz to gospel music. The ensemble’s concerts are augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as the mbira (thumb piano) and organic, authentic dance movements.
Tickets for the Center Stage event are $12 for the general public and $6 for BYU-Idaho students. Tickets are available online at byui.edu/tickets or on school days from the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office at 208-496-3170, located inside the University Store in the Manwaring Center.
ISU presents Jim Witter’s Fire and Rain Musical Journey on Nov. 17
Idaho State University’s A Season of Note will present Jim Witter’s Fire and Rain Musical Journey at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in the Stephens Performing Arts Center Jensen Grand Concert Hall.
Witter has been entertaining crowds for more than 30 years. Whether it is his original music, the music of Billy Joel and Elton John or any of the other many artists he pays tribute to, Witter’s versatility has allowed him the opportunity to reach out and share his music with audiences of all ages across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Dubai and the Netherlands.
Witter and his band use the Carole King/James Taylor hits to create musical magic with Giselle Sanderson as a featured special guest.
More information is available at www.jimwitter.ca.
Prices are $26 for main seating and $22 for upper-level seating. Tickets are available at the ISU Box Office in the Stephens Performing Arts Center (1102 Sam Nixon Dr.), by phone at 208-282-3595, online at isu.edu/tickets or at Vickers Western Wear.
Idaho State-Civic Symphony to present Young Artist concert
The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will welcome the winners of the 2018 Young Artist Competition to the Stephens Performing Arts Center stage for a show at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
Reiko Tachibana, a junior at Timberline High School in Boise and the Junior Division winner of the 2018 Young Artist Competition, will perform the violin solo from Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto. Brandon VanOrden, a senior at Idaho State University, and the winner of the Senior Division, will be the clarinet soloist for Gioachino Rossini’s Introduction, Theme and Variations for Clarinet and Orchestra.
The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will also perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, regarded as one of Beethoven’s most significant works.
Tickets are $13-$40, and can be purchased online at isu.edu/tickets or by calling 208-282-3595.
There is also a post-concert reception where audience members can mingle with friends, meet the artists, have a glass of wine, and sample light hors d’oevres. The cost is $15 per person and free for donors.
For more information, visit http://www.thesymphony.us/.