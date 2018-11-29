Dancing With the Stars returns to Blackfoot
The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center and the Utah Ballroom Dance Company team up for the return of Dancing with the Blackfoot Stars, scheduled for Saturday in Blackfoot.
Eight local Blackfoot celebrities, partnered with a professional dancer and with just one week to practice, will perform their best moves on the stage to earn the audience vote. This year’s celebrities are: Jan Simpson, Ashlee Howell, Lauren Murdoch, Jana McBride, Brian Kress, Magic Smith, Joe Abercrombie and Bryce Moser.
The professionals teaching the Blackfoot celebrities are members of the United States National Formation Championship company in both Latin American and Standard ballroom dancing. They have toured throughout the United States, Europe, Canada, and Latin America receiving numerous accolades for their performances. Their company maintains a touring program that typically reaches more than 75 cities across the United States and internationally.
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10-$20 for reserved seating, and are available at www.blackfootpac.com or by calling 208-317-5508.
Annual Handbell Choir Concert scheduled
The 33rd annual Wesley Handbell Choir Concert, presented by Trinity United Methodist Church, is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm Street.
The Saturday show is scheduled for 3 p.m., while Sunday shows are set for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Admission is free but donations are gratefully accepted.
For information, visit idahofallsarts.org.
Voice Male Christmas set for Saturday
Voice Male, described on its website as Utah’s favorite comedy a capella group, is scheduled to perform its Christmas 2018 show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater.
Voice Male has performed its Christmas show for nearly 25 years.
Adult tickets range from $10-$21 (child and student tickets are $5-$10.50) and are available at idahofallsarts.org.
TaVaci Singers Christmas Concert at the Civic
“Terri’s TaVaci Singers,” a children’s singing/performance show group from Idaho Falls, will present its annual Christmas Concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
Admission is free. For more information, contact Terri Lent at 208-524-9136.
Idaho Falls Youth Symphony fall concert scheduled
The Idaho Falls Youth Symphony, made up of many of the top young musicians in eastern Idaho, presents its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
The Youth Symphony, under the direction of Diane Soelberg, will present masterworks for full orchestra that highlight the talents of our local music students.
For more information, visit ifsymphony.org.
ISU Theatre and Dance present annual ISU Dance Concert
Idaho State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present the annual ISU Dance Concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-8 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
The concert will feature works by guest artists Bill Evans, Brit Falcon, Kelli Brown and Sam Paytosh as well as ISU dance faculty members Sergiu Brindusa, Kathy Diehl and Lauralee Zimmerly. Guest dancers from The Dance Factory will join ISU dance students in showcasing contemporary dance, jazz, improvisation, dance theatre, Flamenco, contemporary ballet and more.
Tickets for all performances are available at isu.edu/tickets or 208-282-3595. Ticket prices are $13 for the public, $8 for children, $12 for ISU faculty and staff and $5 for ISU students.