Scottish rock band Skerryvore returning to BYU-Idaho
The Scottish rock group Skerryvore will perform at 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Hart Auditorium at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
Back for an encore performance, the band is a two-time winner of Scotland’s traditional music “Live Act of the Year” Award.
According to a BYU-Idaho news release, the band creates a unique fusion of folk, trad, rock and Americana that represents all the different personalities and upbringing of the eight band members who hail from different regions of Scotland.
Tickets for the Center Stage concert are $12, $6 for BYU-Idaho students. Tickets are available at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office, by calling 208-496-3170 or online at tickets.byui.edu.
Boo at the Zoo set for Oct. 25-27
The annual Boo and the Zoo at the Idaho Falls Zoo is scheduled for Oct. 25-27.
The event, hosted by the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society, showcases an array of lights and lighted displays, decorations, costume contests, kids’ games and trick-or-treat stations hosted by area businesses and organizations.
“Boo at the Zoo is Idaho Falls’ largest merry-not-scary Halloween event,” zoo director David Pennock said in a news release. “And this year, thanks to the zoo’s acquisition of the former county fairgrounds, your Boo experience will be bigger and better than ever.”
To accommodate the crowds, the zoo has opened up space on the former county fairgrounds for more booths, added a third entrance, and added 10 additional trick-or-treat stations in the area south of the zoo. Visitors can now enter the event on the north, south and east sides of the zoo. Parking will be located in the field north of the zoo, throughout Tautphaus Park, and limited space in the former county fairgrounds lot.
Gates open at 5 p.m. each day, with final admission at 8:30 p.m. The zoo grounds will be cleared by 9 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for ages 3 and up before the event or at the event if paid in cash. Tickets purchased at the event with a credit or debit card are $7. Children 2 and younger are free. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2J3UB7k or at Broulim’s in Ammon and Shelley.
Costume contests are held at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. nightly.
For more information, contact Laurie Gravatt at 208-612-8421 or tpzs@cableone.net.
Idaho State-Civic Symphony to present Halloween concert
The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will bring video game favorites to life during its annual Halloween Family Concert on Oct. 27 at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center.
At 10 a.m., families can visit an “instrument petting zoo,” where they can experience what it’s like to play an instrument, and participate in other pre-concert activities. Only ticketholders will be allowed into the hall for the concert.
At 11 a.m., the orchestra will play music from popular video games such as “Legend of Zelda,” “Kingdom Hearts,” “Sonic” and “Super Mario Bros.” The music will be accompanied by live gaming on a gigantic screen at Jensen Grand Concert Hall, and concertgoers are encouraged to dress as their favorite video game characters.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under, and are available at isu.edu/tickets, at the door, or by calling 208-282-3595.
Eagle Rock Art Guild schedules upcoming events
The Eagle Rock Art Guild’s Senior Citizen Art Show is scheduled for Monday through Oct. 267 during regular business hours at the Idaho Falls Senior Citizen Center, 535 W 21st Street.
The Eagle Rock Art Guild’s Affordable Holiday Art Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W Sunnyside Road.