Owenhouse brings magic show to Idaho Falls
Illusionist and escape artist Jay Owenhouse will perform at 7:30 tonight at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
According to the Idaho Falls Arts Council website, Owenhouse’s “Dare to Believe!” show has been voted by audiences and critics alike “One of the Top 10 Live Shows in America.”
The show will include illusions, magic and Bengal Tigers.
Tickets start at $29 and are available at idahofallsarts.org. A VIP pass, which includes premium seating, a souvenir lanyard and VIP badge, a backstage meet and greet with Owenhouse and one of his Tigers and a free souvenir program, is $69.
For more information, visit jayowenhouse.com.
Symphony’s Red Dress Concert is Feb. 16
The Idaho Falls Symphony’s annual Red Dress Concert will feature Native American flute soloist R. Carlos Nakai and the Medicine Thunder drumming group from Fort Hall in a program called “Native Legends.”
The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
According to the symphony website, Nakai has released more than 50 studio albums. The Feb. 16 show will feature his original compositions for flute and orchestra.
Symphony music director Thomas Heuser will give a pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m. Local cardiologist Blake Wachter will also speak about the importance of women’s heart health.
“This will be a concert like none we have done before at the Symphony,” Heuser said on the website. “We are thrilled for the collaboration with both Medicine Thunder and R. Carlos Nakai as we establish connections between the two worlds of Classical and Native American music. The Red Dress Concert is one of our biggest events of the season, and I am excited that this music will be presented for one of our largest and most enthusiastic audiences.
Tickets start at $15 and are available at ifsymphony.org.
Golden Dragon Acrobats to perform at BYU-Idaho
The Golden Dragon Acrobats will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Hart Auditorium at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.
According to a BYU-Idaho news release, “the Golden Dragon Acrobats represent the best of a time-honored tradition that began more than 25 centuries ago. The company’s reputation is rooted in a commitment to the highest of production values and an attention to artistic details that is unparalleled in the art form. World-renowned impresario Danny Chang and choreographer Angela Chang combine award-winning acrobatics, traditional dance, spectacular costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques to present a show of breathtaking skill and beauty.”
Tickets for the event are $12 for the general public, and can be purchased at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office, by calling 208-496-3170, or online at www.byui.edu/tickets.
Air Force band to perform at Colonial Theater
The United States Air Force Academy Band Rampart Winds will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Colonial Theater.
The theme of the concert is “Our Nation’s Tribute,” which will feature classical music from American composers and familiar classical favorites, movie hits and patriotic music.
Tickets are required and can be picked up at the Idaho Falls Arts Council ticket office, 498 A St.
Award-winning McAnally to perform in Jackson
Ten-time Country Music Association Musician of the Year Mac McAnally will kick off the 2019 “Showroom Sessions” series in The Silver Dollar Showroom in Jackson, Wyo., on March 21.
McAnally has written No. 1 hits for Alabama, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney and Sawyer Brown, and has studio credits that include albums by Toby Keith, Linda Ronstadt, George Strait, Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley, and Amy Grant, among many others.
The evening will include a wine reception, dinner and show. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today and cost $150. They are available at The Wort Hotel or at worthotel.com.