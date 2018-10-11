Symphony kicks off new season Saturday
The Idaho Falls Symphony begins its 2018-19 season Saturday with a jazzy feel in a new location.
The Symphony will perform "The Influence of Jazz" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Because of ongoing remodeling at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, the show will be held at the Colonial Theater.
According to a symphony news release, "familiar music by Duke Ellington and Scott Joplin will be explored alongside more adventurous works by Dmitri Shostakovich, Igor Stravinsky, Kurt Weill, and Aaron Copland."
Symphony music director Thomas Heuser will be joined by guest conductor Matthew Westgate, Director of Wind Studies at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native were in the same class at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music in 2009.
Tickets range from $7.50 to $40 and are available at ifsymphony.org. Heuser and Westgate will hold a pre-concert discussion at 6:30 p.m.
Auditions for District 91 musical scheduled
Auditions for Idaho Falls School District 91's annual district musical have been scheduled for next week.
This year's performance will be "Newsies," and it is open to all district students in grades seven through 12.
The auditions are scheduled for 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Skyline High School choir room and 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Idaho Falls High School choir room. Students are asked to prepare 16 bars of a song of their choice to sing.
For more information, contact Sharon Cole at 208-525-7572.
Fandango! to perform at BYU-Idaho
Fandango!, four musicians who mix Latin, Spanish, Sephardic, Balkan and classical sounds, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Barrus Concert Hall at the Snow Center for the Performing Arts at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.
Tickets for the Center Stage event are $12 for the general public and $6 for BYU-Idaho students. Tickets are available at byui.edu/tickets or on school days from the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office 208-496-3170, located inside the University Store in the Manwaring Center.
Colonial Theater to host Richard Marx on Oct. 19
Singer, songwriter and producer Richard Marx will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Colonial Theater.
Marx has sold more than 30 million albums and is the only male artist to have his first seven singles reach the top 5 on the Billboard charts. His hits include “Satisfied,” “Right Here Waiting,” “Keep Coming Back,” and “Now and Forever.”
Tickets are $35-$50 and are available at idahofallsarts.org. A VIP package is available for $100 and includes a meet and greet pass and one-on-one photo and autograph opportunity with Marx.