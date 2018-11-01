Two new galleries open at Colonial
The Idaho Falls Arts Council will feature two new gallery exhibits this month at the Colonial Theater.
The Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Exhibition is open through Jan. 13 in the Carr Gallery, and the Wonderful WAC will run through Jan. 6 in the Hall Gallery.
The opening reception for both shows is free to the public and is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15.
The ICA Fellowship Exhibition displays the works of artists who received the Commission's annual fellowship in the visual arts.
Wonderful WAC includes recent artwork by the resident artists of the WAC Artist Studios in the Willard Arts Center. Artists work in mediums ranging from photography, metalwork, digital art, oil painting, and more.
“The ICA Fellowship is always a really unique show, with artists that are working in new and creative mediums and viewpoints. Wonderful WAC is a similarly varied show that demonstrates our incredible local talents,” Georgina Goodlander, Visual Arts Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, said in a news release.
The galleries are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bar J Wranglers to perform in Blackfoot
The Bar J Wranglers will make a return trip to the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center for a show at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9.
A Blackfoot PAC news release said the concert will pay tribute to the veterans in the audience.
Babe Humphrey founded the Bar J Wranglers more than 30 years ago, and his sons Scott and Bryan continue the family tradition, along with Tim Hodgson, Donnie Cook and Danny Rogers.
Tickets range from $15-$25 and are available at blackfootpac.com or by calling 208-317-5508.
Cellist Joshua Roman perform with BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra
Internationally acclaimed cellist Joshua Roman will perform the Dvorak Cello Concerto in B Minor with the BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Barrus Concert Hall in the Snow Center for the Performing Arts at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg.
Under the direction of Dr. Robert Tueller, the orchestra will also perform the Dvorak Slavonic Dance Op. 46 No. 8, and Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor Op. 98.
A native of Oklahoma City, Roman began playing the cello at age 3 and gave his first public recital at age 10. Home-schooled until he was 16, he then pursued his musical studies at the Cleveland Institute of Music.
Tickets are $6 for the general public and $3 for BYU-Idaho students, and are available at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office, by calling 208-496-3170 or online at byui.edu/tickets.