Bar J Wranglers to perform in Blackfoot
The Bar J Wranglers will make a return trip to the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center for a show at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
A Blackfoot PAC news release said the concert will pay tribute to the veterans in the audience.
Babe Humphrey founded the Bar J Wranglers more than 30 years ago, and his sons Scott and Bryan continue the family tradition, along with Tim Hodgson, Donnie Cook and Danny Rogers.
Tickets range from $15-$25 and are available at blackfootpac.com or by calling 208-317-5508.
Idaho Falls HS band to honor veterans
The Idaho Falls High School band program will celebrate Veterans Day with a free concert saluting those who have served.
The show is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Colonial Theater.
Black Violin to perform Tuesday in Idaho Falls
Black Violin, two classically trained string players, will bring their unique sound to the Colonial Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin) will be joined onstage by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. According to the Idaho Falls Arts Council website, the band uses its unique blend of classical and hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers.
Tickets range from $25-$40 and are available at idahofallsarts.org.
First Presbyterian Church to host free concert
Anam Cara, the Chamber Choir of Idaho, will present its ‘Tis the Season for Music, Nov. 17 and Nov. 19 at the First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St. in Idaho Falls.
The show will feature choral music to celebrate the Christmas season, including a special arrangement of “Silent Night, Holy Night” in celebration of the song’s 200th anniversary.
The program also includes works by Aaron Copland, John Rutter, J.S. Bach, Mack Wilberg, Jacob Narverud, and innovative arrangements of favorites including “Here We Come A-Caroling,” “The First Noel,” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”
The free concerts are under the direction of Dr. Kevin Brower. Donations can be made at the door or at AnamCaraSingers.org.
Show times are 4 p.m. Nov. 17 and 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
American Brass Quintet to perform at BYU-Idaho
The New York City-based American Brass Quintet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the Barrus Concert Hall in the Snow Center for the Performing Arts at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.
Committed to the promotion of brass chamber music through education, the American Brass Quintet has been in residence at The Juilliard School since 1987 and the Aspen Music Festival since 1970. While at BYU-Idaho, they will conduct a residency with music students.
Tickets for the Center Stage event are $12 for the general public and $6 for BYU-Idaho students. Tickets are available online at byui.edu/tickets or on school days from the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office 208-496-3170, located inside the University Store in the Manwaring Center.