Award-winning Irish band to perform at BYU-Idaho
The traditional Irish music group Goitse will perform at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Hart Auditorium at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg.
Tickets for the Center Stage Performing Arts Series event are $12 for the general public and can be purchased at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office at 208-496-3170 or tickets.byui.edu.
According to a BYU-Idaho news release, Goitse has released four recordings and maintains a year-round touring schedule that includes performances throughout Ireland and the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the United States.
For more information on the band, visit goitse.ie.
Bill Engvall comedy show is Sunday at Fort Hall
The Bill Engvall shows that were canceled because of bad weather earlier this month are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at Fort Hall.
Engvall drew national prominence as part of the Blue Collar Comedy group. He's well-known for his signature "Here's Your Sign" bit.
Grand Teton Music Festival announces scholarship competition
The Grand Teton Music Festival announced the opening of its second Donald Runnicles Musical Arts Scholarship Competition.
The scholarship competition is open to high school seniors from Wyoming, Idaho and Montana who plan to pursue degrees in music (classical, jazz, or other) at an accredited four-year college with a music program recognized by the National Association of Schools of Music, or a conservatory with a widely recognized national profile such as The Juilliard School, Curtis Institute of Music, or the New England Conservatory.
As part of the application process, students are required to submit an audition video.
Semifinalists will be invited to perform in a daylong celebration of music at Walk Festival Hall in Jackson, Wyo., on June 8, where they will compete for the scholarship prize money in front of festival's panel of judges and a live audience.
First prize is $20,000, second prize is $12,500 and third prize is $7,500.
The Donald Runnicles Musical Arts Scholarship was launched in 2018 in honor of Grand Teton Music Festival Music Director Donald Runnicles. The winners of the 2018 scholarship competition were pianist Ben Kaufman, saxophonist Taylor King, and cellist Sophie Lyman.
To review the guidelines and apply for the scholarship, visit gtmf.org/about#scholarship.
ISU faculty recital scheduled for March 8
Idaho State University voice faculty members Diana Livingston Friedley, soprano; Geoffrey Friedley, tenor; and Mark Neiwirth, pianist, will perform Hugo Wolf’s “Spanisches Liederbuch” at 7:30 p.m. March 8 on the stage of Jensen Grand Concert Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Seating will be limited.
Neiwirth recently received the Idaho Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts. He is a Steinway Artist and maintains a precollege private piano studio in Pocatello.
Friedley teaches voice and music history at ISU. In fall 2018, he musically directed ISU’s Theatre/Dance production of “First Date.” Last spring with ISU colleague Kori Bond, he performed Schubert’s monumental song cycle, “Winterreise.”
Livingston Friedley recently performed as the soloist for Poulenc’s “Gloria” in ISU’s annual “Joy to the World” Concert in December. Current projects include recording the vocal-chamber music of Howard Boatwright and preparing to direct the College of Arts and Letters Summer Musical “Bye-bye Birdie!” Livingston Friedley is professor of music at ISU.