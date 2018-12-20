Ashton choir prepares for Christmas cantata
Zion Lutheran Church in Ashton will host another cantata later this month.
This year’s cantata will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and again at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. at the church.
“Every year we try to come up with something new,” choir director Jeanette Eidinger said in an email. “This year we’re using the cantata “Mary Did You Know” as a base, and have added four more individual pieces that are a little more challenging for us.”
The email said the music ranges from traditional Christmas hymns such as “Come Thou Long Expected Jesus” to a lively rendition of “African Angel Choir.”
Members of the choir come from a variety of local Christian churches, and many have participated for decades as the group has evolved.
The event is free and refreshments will be served following the program.
Beatles tribute band
to perform in I.F. on New Year’s Eve
The “Fab Four” is making a stop in Idaho Falls to bring in the new year.
The Beatles tribute band, The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute, is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. This is the Idaho Falls Arts Council’s first New Year’s Eve event.
According to the Arts Council news release, “The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles tribute due to their precise attention to detail.”
Tickets are $25, $35, $40 and available at idahofallsarts.org or 208-522-0471.
Comedian Brian Regan to perform in Idaho Falls
Comedian Brian Regan will bring his theater tour to Idaho Falls in the new year.
Reagan, who has been called “The funniest stand-up alive,” by Vanity Fair and “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian” by Entertainment Weekly will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets are $61.50 and are available at idahofallsarts.org.