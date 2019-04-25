Anam Cara celebrates 20 years with spring concerts
The chamber choir Anam Cara will perform two free spring concerts titled “Choral Colors: A Musical Kaleidoscope for Choir and Piano” at 4 p.m. May 11 and 7 p.m. May 13 in the First Presbyterian Church, 325 Elm St. in Idaho Falls.
The program, directed by Kevin Brower, will feature composers Peter Anglea, Franz Joseph Haydn, Colin Mawby, Shawn Kirchner, Charles Ives, Aaron Copland and others. Featured pianists include Jeanne Sherman, Nori Brower and Marybeth Jones.
For more information, visit www.anamcarasingers.com.
Popular ventriloquist to perform in Blackfoot
Ventriloquist, Kevin Johnson, will close out the 2019-2020 concert season at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Recognized as one of the world’s top ten ventriloquists, Johnson is mostly remembered from his appearance on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” More than 18 million viewers watched his “Godzilla Theater” and Simon Cowell told Johnson, “America loves you!” Johnson has also appeared on “The Late Show with David Letterman.” Johnson has also performed 8,824 shows in nine years at San Diego’s Legoland California Theme Park..
Johnson is popular for his believable puppet characters.
“You’ll fall in love with Matilda, laugh hysterically with Clyde and relate awkwardly with Harley,” a news release said. “Throughout his show you’ll see and experience different variations of ventriloquism. From an audience participant becoming one of Kevin’s puppets to a magical drawing board coming to life, his show is a hit for every age.”
Tickets are $1, $15, $20 and are available at blackfootpac.com or 208-317-5508.
Idaho Falls Gallery Walk announces locations
The Idaho Falls Gallery Walk is an opportunity to visit local galleries and museums at no cost on the first Thursday of the month May through October from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Gallery Walk has become a local tradition that embraces the town's art community and summer weather. The walk visits seven different locations, many of which offer artist demonstrations, live music, and refreshments.
This year’s featured locations are: Willowtree Gallery, 210 Cliff St.; ARTitorium on Broadway, 271 W Broadway; Spare Room Press, 260 B St.; Willard Arts Center, 450 A St.; WAC Artist Studios, 496 A St.; The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave.; Eagle Rock Art Gallery, 804 Pancheri.
“Gallery Walk is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy visual arts and gallery spaces without pressure or pretension,” said Georgina Goodlander, Visual Arts Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, “People often feel intimidated by galleries and museums, but Gallery Walk is casual and features a range of art styles depending on location and exhibition.”
The 2019 Gallery Walks take place on May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1,
Sept. 5, and Oct. 3. The July Gallery Walk will take place on the second Thursday.
Award-winning illusionist to perform at BYU-I
Returning for his second show at Brigham Young University-Idaho, illusionist Mike Super will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 3 in the Hart Auditorium as part of the Spring 2019 Center Stage Performing Arts Series.
Super’s has earned many prestigious awards and honors, including being the only magician in history to win a live magic competition on primetime network television. He has also been named “Entertainer of the Year,” “Best Performing Artist of the Year,” “Best Novelty Performer of the Year,” and he was voted the “Favorite Mystifier” on NBC’s television show “Phenomenon.” Super was also a finalist on “America’s Got Talent.”
“He has pioneered a new form of magic with his own inimitable, down-to-earth style and personality,” a BYU-Idaho news release said. Mike has brought the art of magic back to the people. He transcends the “trick” and connects personally with his audience on a level they can relate to.”
Tickets for the performance are $12 for the public and $7 for BYU-Idaho students. To purchase tickets online, visit go.byui.edu/center-stage/ms or by call 208-496-3170.
Eagle Rock Art Guild schedules show
The Eagle Rock Art Guild's Helen Aupperle Art Awards Competition show will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 3 at the College of Eastern Idaho.
Wines at Willard fundraiser planned
The Wines at Willard fundraiser offers patrons the chance to sample hundreds of wines and microbrews, enter raffles and silent auctions and enjoy live music starting at 6:30 p.m. May 3 at the Willard Arts Center.
The proceeds benefit the Idaho Falls Arts Council. Music will be provided by The Famous Undercover and refreshments by Bee’s Knees Pub and Catering and TWB Catering.
“Wines at the Willard is one of our major fundraisers, but it is also a chance to get to have a party with our supporters and people from the community we haven’t met before,” said Brandi Newton, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council in a news release. “It’s a party for the community and it takes a community to put it together; we are so grateful for all of our volunteers and partners.”
Silent auction bids will be placed online through the GiveSmart platform allowing bidders to keep track of their bids as they move around the event and allowing people unable to attend the event to bid remotely.
Tickets to the event and raffle items are available at willard.givesmart.com.
Auction items will be added in the next few weeks. Tickets are $42 or $77 for the VIP Experience, which includes exclusive wines and hors d’oeuvres from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. There are also designated driver tickets available for $7.
Ketchum issues call for artists
The city of Ketchum is inviting professional, Idaho-based artists to design and paint a mural in the town’s visitor center.
The artist or artistic team will design a 9 foot by 25 foot wide mural reflecting the character of Ketchum and the surrounding area.
“Possible themes include local history, culture, flora, fauna or landscape,” the Ketchum Arts Commission said in a news release.
The final design will be recommended by the arts commission to the city council for approval. The artists will be paid $3,000 and reimbursed for up to $500 for materials.
For information, go to www.ketchumidaho.org/arts. Deadline is May 13.
Extreme Ballroom presents ‘Wish Upon a Star’
The Extreme Ballroom Company will present its year-end showcase “Wish Upon a Star” featuring numbers from Disney shows at 7 p.m. May 3 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
The show features costumes, music and choreography from one of the top companies in the nation. A pre-show aimed at children will start at 6 p.m. and features Disney characters, magic shows and a Mad Hatter tea party. Go to http://www.idahofallsarts.org/extreme-ballroom for information and tickets.
I.F. School of Ballet presents ‘The Secret Garden’
The Idaho Falls School of Ballet will perform “The Secret Garden” and two other works with the help of local musicians on May 11.
In addition to “The Secret Garden,” the ballet will also perform “Underneath” to music by Vivaldi with violinist Emma Rubinstein and Dallin Hansen and a “New Ballet Work” to music by Craig Green.
“The Secret Garden,” is based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, and is the story of Mary Lennox and her journey from a disagreeable young child to an engaging girl who discovers the world and its beauty. The performance will be at the Idaho Falls Civic Center at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.idahofallsarts.org.
Celtic Woman to perform at Civic
Celtic Woman will bring the music of Ireland to the Idaho Falls Civic at 7:30 May 14.
The Grammy nominated group released a new album “Ancient Land” which celebrates the centuries-old Irish tradition of telling stories through song.
“A one-of-a-kind live act, Celtic Woman combines the country's finest musical talents with epic stage production to present a uniquely inspiring live experience,” according to a news release.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.idahofallsarts.org.
Idaho Ballet Theatre to perform ‘Cinderella’
The classic fairytale and classic ballet performed by the Idaho Ballet Theatre comes to the Colonial Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. May 17 and May 18.
The Idaho Falls ballet group will follow the story from ashes to ballgowns, join the ugly stepsisters, handsome prince, forest friends, and a fairy godmother along the journey.