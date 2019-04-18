Easter musical program planned by local choir
A 75-voice choir and narration will perform “He Is Risen - Alleluia,” a local traditional favorite musical cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 2055 Coronado.
This cantata focuses on the events surrounding the Savior’s crucifixion and resurrection. The program is open to the public. Sunday dress is requested.
Eagle Rock Art Guild schedules show
The Eagle Rock Art Guild's Helen Aupperle Art Awards Competition show will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through May 3 at the College of Eastern Idaho.
Wines at Willard fundraiser planned
The Wines at Willard fundraiser offers patrons the chance to sample hundreds of wines and microbrews, enter raffles and silent auctions and enjoy live music starting at 6:30 May 3 at the Willard Arts Center.
The proceeds benefit the Idaho Falls Arts Council. Music will be provided by The Famous Undercover and refreshments by Bee’s Knees Pub and Catering and TWB Catering.
“Wines at the Willard is one of our major fundraisers, but it is also a chance to get to have a party with our supporters and people from the community we haven’t met before,” said Brandi Newton, Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council in a news release. “It’s a party for the community and it takes a community to put it together; we are so grateful for all of our volunteers and partners.”
Silent auction bids will be placed online through the GiveSmart platform allowing bidders to keep track of their bids as they move around the event and allowing people unable to attend the event to bid remotely.
Tickets to the event and raffle items are available at willard.givesmart.com.
Auction items will be added in the next few weeks. Tickets are $42 or $77 for the VIP Experience, which includes exclusive wines and hors d’oeuvres from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. There are also designated driver tickets available for $7.
Extreme Ballroom to perform ‘Wish Upon a Star’
The Extreme Ballroom Company will present its year-end showcase “Wish Upon a Star” featuring numbers from Disney shows at 7 p.m. May 3 at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
The show features costumes, music and choreography from one of the top companies in the nation. A pre-show aimed at children will start at 6 p.m. and features Disney characters, magic shows and a Mad Hatter tea party. Go to http://www.idahofallsarts.org/extreme-ballroom for information and tickets.
I.F. School of Ballet presenting ‘The Secret Garden’
The Idaho Falls School of Ballet will perform “The Secret Garden” and two other works with the help of local musicians on May 11.
In addition to “The Secret Garden,” the ballet will also perform “Underneath” to music by Vivaldi with violinist Emma Rubinstein and Dallin Hansen and a “New Ballet Work” to music by Craig Green.
“The Secret Garden,” is based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, and is the story of Mary Lennox and her journey from a disagreeable young child to an engaging girl who discovers the world and its beauty. The performance will be at the Idaho Falls Civic Center at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.idahofallsarts.org.
Celtic Woman to perform at Civic
Celtic Woman will bring the music of Ireland to the Idaho Falls Civic at 7:30 May 14.
The Grammy nominated group released a new album “Ancient Land” which celebrates the centuries-old Irish tradition of telling stories through song.
“A one-of-a-kind live act, Celtic Woman combines the country's finest musical talents with epic stage production to present a uniquely inspiring live experience,” according to a news release.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.idahofallsarts.org.
Idaho Ballet Theatre to dance ‘Cinderella’
The classic fairytale and classic ballet performed by the Idaho Ballet Theatre comes to the Colonial Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. May 17 and May 18.
The Idaho Falls ballet group will follow the story from ashes to ballgowns, join the ugly stepsisters, handsome prince, forest friends, and a fairy godmother along the journey.